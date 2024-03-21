  • Thursday, March 21, 2024
Kareena Kapoor recreates 90s magic of ‘Choli Ke Peeche’ for heist comedy ‘Crew’

The heist comedy, directed by Rajesh Krishnan and slated for release on March 29, 2024, promises a thrilling ride.

The poster for song ‘Choli ke peeche’ from upcoming bollywood film. (Photo credit: @tips)

By: vibhuti pathak

Get ready for a blast from the past with a sizzling twist! The highly anticipated film Crew just dropped its latest song, “Choli Ke Peeche,” featuring the ever-gorgeous Kareena Kapoor. This vibrant number is a total throwback to the iconic 90s hit of the same name, originally popularised by Madhuri Dixit.

Released on March 20th, “Choli Ke Peeche” isn’t just a song; it’s a trip down memory lane with a modern makeover. The music video is a kaleidoscope of scenes from the film’s trailer and teasers, interspersed with captivating shots of Kapoor.

Draped in a stunning pink saree and adorned with dazzling jewels, she owns the screen with her infectious energy and signature dance moves. It’s a visual feast that will leave you wanting more.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TIPS (@tips)

This fresh rendition boasts a team of vocal powerhouses. Diljit Dosanjh, known for his smooth vocals, joins forces with the talented IP Singh. The legendary Alka Yagnik and the electrifying Ila Arun complete this powerhouse quartet. The music has been recreated by Akshay and IP Singh, while the lyrics, penned by IP Singh, retain their playful spirit.

The song is already generating major buzz, and for good reason. Kapoor, known for her impeccable style and on-screen presence, perfectly captures the essence of the original while injecting her unique charisma. The music, a delightful blend of nostalgia and modern beats, promises to be a party anthem.

This heist comedy, directed by Rajesh Krishnan and slated for release on March 29, 2024, promises a thrilling ride. It boasts a stellar cast alongside Kapoor, including the ever-talented Tabu and the rising star Kriti Sanon. Diljit Dosanjh adds another layer of entertainment with his comedic timing, further amplified by a special cameo appearance from the hilarious Kapil Sharma.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

While plot details remain tightly under wraps, early reports suggest a heist comedy with a dash of female empowerment. With its captivating cast, a revamped classic song setting the tone, and a talented director at the helm, Crew is poised to become a major Bollywood hit.

The film releases on March 29th and and the song will be seen on big screens, so get ready to be swept away by the magic of Kareena Kapoor’s mesmerising performance in “Choli Ke Peeche,” a song that perfectly blends nostalgia with a modern twist.

This film promises laughter, thrills, and a whole lot of girl power, making it a must-watch for Bollywood fans everywhere.

