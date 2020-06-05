Kapil Sharma open to teaming up with Sunil Grover again

Who can forget the nonpareil camaraderie and impeccable comic-timing that Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover displayed on The Kapil Sharma Show? Grover used to be one of the major highlights of Sharma’s popular stand-up comedy and talk show on Sony Entertainment Television. However, the duo had a major fallout in 2017, which led to the premature end of the show as well as their envious friendship.

In 2018, The Kapil Sharma Show made a comeback on Sony TV. While several lead actors from the first season of the show returned to the second season, Sunil Grover was nowhere to be seen. He busied himself with films and played important roles in such films as Pataakha (2018) and Bharat (2019). But looks like Kapil and Sunil have decided to let bygones be bygones.

Talking to a publication, Kapil called Sunil a fine actor and said that he may plan something with him in the future. “We meet occasionally. We recently met at Gurdas Mann’s son’s wedding in Punjab, and then, at another wedding in Delhi. Minor issues do not end relationships. Sunil is such a fine actor. When I work with different artists, I always feel that there is so much to learn. I have learned quite a few things from Sunil. If a good project comes by, it will be fun to work with him,” said the comedian.

Kapil went on to add that when the two are together, they do not have to work too hard as they know each other really well. “I keep thinking that my current show is going on well, so I might plan something with Sunil on other platforms. I keep getting these ideas.”