  • Saturday, May 21, 2022
Kanika Kapoor marries businessman Gautam Hathiramani in London

Singer Kanika Kapoor (Photo by Harold Cunningham/Getty Images for IWC)

By: Mohnish Singh

Well-known Indian playback singer Kanika Kapoor tied the nuptial knot with businessman Gautam Hathiramani in the presence of their family and close friends, in London. 

The 43-year-old singer, who has a number of chartbuster songs to her credit including “Baby Doll,” “Desi Look,” and “Chittiya Kalaiyan”, wore a pink lehenga while Hathiramani opted for a beige sherwani.

Kapoor’s singer friend Manmeet Singh took to Instagram to share a picture with the couple. “May your journey ahead be as gorgeous as the two of you… Newlyweds @kanik4kapoor @[email protected],” Singh wrote.

Singer-composer Shekhar Ravjiani also posted a photograph from the wedding.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kanika Kapoor (@kanik4kapoor)

Later, sharing pictures from her wedding album, Kanika Kapoor wrote on Instagram: “And I said yes. Fairy tales can happen to you, just never stop believing in them. Dream because one day those dreams do come true. I found my prince, I found my co-star. So grateful to the universe for making us meet. Excited to start our journey together; to grow old with you, to love you, and learn with you. But most important to laugh with you. Thank you for making me smile every day. My best friend, my partner, and my hero.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kanika Kapoor (@kanik4kapoor)

On Saturday, Kapoor had taken to Instagram to drop a series of pictures from her mehendi ceremony. For the ceremony, she wore a mint green lehenga, decked up with flowers. “G, I love you so much,” she wrote in her caption.

This is the second marriage for the singer. She was previously married to businessman Raj Chandok. The singer separated from Chandok in 2012 and moved back to her parents in Lucknow. They divorced in 2012. She shares three children, two daughters Aayana & Samara, and a son Yuvraaj, with Chandok.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

