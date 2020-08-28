Kangana Ranaut’s Tejas to start production in December

Kangana Ranaut, who was last seen in Fox Star Studios’ Panga (2020), will soon start shooting for her upcoming film Tejas. To be produced by Ronnie Screwvala and directed by Sarvesh Mewara, the film is set to mount the shooting floor in December.

Kangana, who essays the role of an Indian Air Force pilot in the movie, says, “Tejas is an exhilarating story where I have the privilege of playing an air force pilot. I am honoured to be a part of a film that celebrates these brave men and women in uniform who make immense sacrifices in the line of duty every day. Our film celebrates the armed forces and its heroes. (I am) excited to take this journey with Sarvesh and Ronnie.”

The project was set to take off in the second quarter of the year, however, the makers could not go ahead with their plans due to the Coronavirus pandemic. “We were in the midst of prep when the world was hit by this unfortunate pandemic. I am pleased to announce that we are resuming work and will commence shoot later this year. Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019) celebrated the courage of the Indian Army and Tejas is our dedication to the brave fighter pilots of the Indian Air Force. The idea of developing a story around a woman fighter pilot was born in-house by Salona Bains Joshi, the Associate Producer on the project, and I backed it instantly. With Kangana as the lead, I hope our film inspires many more women to join the Indian Air Force,” shares producer Ronnie Screwvala.

Talking about Tejas, director Sarvesh says, “My film is a reflection of the current sentiment in our country. We celebrate our armed forces and I hope to further evoke a spirit of patriotism and nationalism through my storytelling. Kangana is a strong woman with a voice that resonates with the youth of this nation and I cannot wait to begin shooting with Kangana.”

Kangana Ranaut will next be seen in Thalaivi, a biographical film based on the life of J. Jayalalithaa, late politician and film actress who served six terms as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.