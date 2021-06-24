Website Logo
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut to direct a film titled Emergency based on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi

Kangana Ranaut (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MurtuzaNullwala

Kangana Ranaut made her directorial debut with Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi which she co-directed with filmmaker Krish. Now, the actress is all set to don the director’s hat again for the second time.

Kangana will be directing a film titled Emergency which will be based on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The actress will play the role of the late politician in the movie.

She took to the Koo app to inform her fans about it. She posted, “Pleased to wear Director’s hat again, after working on Emergency for more than a year I finally figured no one can direct it better than me, collaborating with fabulous writer Ritest Shah, even if it means sacrificing on various acting assignments I am determined to do it, my excitement is high this is going to be a tremendous journey, my leap to another league #Emergency #Indira.”

While talking to the entertainment portal, Pinkvilla, Kangana stated, “Yes. This is going to be my second directorial. Even though I wanted another film, which I am also ready with, as my second directorial. But, it so happened that I was very keen to bring Indira Gandhi’s story which has never been brought to screen. I was very eager to bring it to screen. I am very happy to be the director of this film. Looking forward to bringing the iconic story to the silver screen.”

Recently, Kangana did body and face scans for the movie. She had posted about it on Facebook, “Every character is a beautiful beginning of a new journey, today we started journey of #Emergency #Indira with body, face scans and casts to get the look right. Many amazing artists get together to bring one’s vision alive on screen…. This one will be very special.”

Apart from Emergency, Kangana will be seen in movies like Thalaivi, Dhaakad, Tejas and Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

