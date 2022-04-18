Website Logo
  • Monday, April 18, 2022
K.G.F: Chapter 2 emerges as weekend’s second highest grossing film

K.G.F: Chapter 2 (Photo credit: Excel Entertainment/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi, and Raveena Tandon in lead roles, the much-talked-about pan-India film K.G.F: Chapter 2 hit screens on April 14, which is New Year’s Day for several Indian communities, in Kannada with dubbed Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam-language versions.

Setting the cash registers jingling at the box office, the high-profile film has emerged as the second highest-grossing film worldwide over the Easter weekend, with a gross collection of approximately £54,203,053, according to estimates released by Comscore.

Helmed by Prashant Neel, K.G.F: Chapter 2 is a sequel to the 2018 film K.G.F: Chapter 1. Originally made in Kannada, the film performed phenomenally well in other popular Indian languages also where its dubbed versions were released.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Excel Entertainment (@excelmovies)

The Hindi version of the film, released by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment, alone netted more than £ 402,404 by the end of its box office run. Now, the Hindi dubbed version of K.G.F: Chapter 2 is also doing wonders at the box office. It has already beaten the likes of Baahubali: The Conclusion (Hindi), Sanju, and Tiger Zinda Hai with the box office collection in the first three days of its release.

As per fresh reports, K.G.F: Chapter 2 has crossed approximately £ 5,030,056 at the worldwide box office within a matter of four days!

Set during the 1970s and 1980s, the film revolves around gangster Rocky (Yash) who sets out to gain control over the Kolar Gold Fields. The sequel continues his journey and the stakes are higher with his opponents including the Prime Minister of India.

Produced by Vijay Kiragandur for Hombale Films, K.G.F: Chapter 2 was made on a budget of approximately £9,976,957.

