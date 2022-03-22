KGF 2: First single ‘Toofan’ from Yash starrer receives rousing response

KGF 2 Poster (Photo credit: Yash/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

As the countdown for unarguably the most awaited pan-India films of 2022 KGF Chapter 2 begins, the makers have started raising the curtains on the promotional content of the period action film. Though the film is set to enter cinemas on April 14, it has already set a milestone after the makers dropped its first song “Toofan” on Monday.

“Toofan” is the first lyrical video song from KGF Chapter 2, which shows the leading man Yash aka Rocky building his empire in Narachi after releasing thousands of workers who were in the captivity of Garuda. The song, showcasing captivating visuals from the film, talks about the unwavering courage built up among the workers while Rocky is standing with them.

Only a few hours into its digital release, the song released by the makers in five different languages caused a stir online. It has received a humongous response from all the corners. From the powerful lyrics to the energetic instrumentation, the song has hit the right chord with the audience that has been waiting for the film for four years now.

Composed by Ravi Basrur who has also penned the lyrics in Kannada, “Toofan” has emerged as India’s most viewed lyrical video within 24 hours of its release. It has amassed more than 26 million views and over 2 million likes on YouTube.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF Chapter 2 also stars Srinidhi, Sanjay Dutt, and Raveena Tandon in important roles. it is bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films.

The film is scheduled for its worldwide theatrical bow on April 14, 2022.