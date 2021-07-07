KGF Chapter 2: Makers hint at announcing the new release date soon

Sanjay Dutt (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MurtuzaNullwala

Kannada movie KGF: Chapter 1 starring Yash in the lead role released in 2018. It was a blockbuster at the box office, and even the dubbed versions of the movie received a good response.

Now, moviegoers have been waiting for KGF: Chapter 2, and the film was slated to release this month. But, due to the pandemic, the release date has been pushed, and recently the makers hinted at announcing the new release date soon.

Hombale Films tweeted a poster and wrote, “Witness the MAGNUM OPUS come to life soon.”

On the poster, it’s written, “The monster will only arrive when the hall is filled with gangsters!!! His new arrival date will be announced.”

Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF: Chapter 2 also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and Srinidhi Shetty.

While the makers haven’t announced the new release date, there have been multiple reports about it. Some reports suggest that the film will release in September and some suggest that it will hit the big screens on Christmas this year.

The teaser of KGF: Chapter 2 was released in January this year, and it had received a great response. After the teaser was released, Yash had tweeted, “To all my fans.. You guys have always stood with me, given me immense love. I am truly overwhelmed. Will continue entertaining u always. Love u all.”