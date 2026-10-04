Burnham scraps plans to curb jury trials after backlash from lawyers

- Judge-alone trials will be limited to complex fraud and financial cases.
- Starmer-era plans would have removed juries for cases with likely sentences under three years.
- Barristers warn that 25,000 cases a year could still move to magistrates.
- The court backlog stands at nearly 81,000 cases.
PRIME MINISTER Andy Burnham has scrapped controversial plans to end jury trials for many Crown Court cases, following a backlash from lawyers and MPs.
Under proposals introduced by Keir Starmer's government, judges would have decided cases carrying likely sentences of less than three years alone.
The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) now says only complex fraud and financial cases will be tried by a judge alone, BBC reported.
Justice Secretary Alex Norris said he had changed course after hearing the "strength of feeling" about the plans, which critics said would erode the 800-year-old right to trial by jury.
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"Justice delayed is justice denied," he said, adding that he remained committed to structural reform to cut the court backlog, which stands at nearly 81,000 cases.
Andrew Thomas KC, chairman of the Criminal Bar Association, said barristers were "delighted". "Justice needs juries," he said.
However, he warned that the government still plans to remove defendants' right to choose a Crown Court trial and to double magistrates' sentencing powers to two years. He said this would move 25,000 cases a year, including assaults and sexual offences, to volunteer magistrates who were "completely unequipped" for complex trials.
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Shadow Justice Secretary Nick Timothy called the U-turn "a major victory for everyone who fought to defend trial by jury".
Labour MP Karl Turner, who was suspended from the parliamentary party after criticising the reforms, thanked Burnham for his support.
Former Justice Secretary David Lammy announced the plans in December, following a major review of courts in England and Wales.