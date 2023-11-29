Jr NTR, Hrithik Roshan’s ‘War 2’ locks release date

War 2 marks Jr NTR and Hrithik’s first on-screen collaboration.

Jr NTR, Hrithik Roshan (Image source: Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Makers of the upcoming spy-thriller film War 2 on Wednesday announced the film’s official release date.

Starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani in the lead roles, War 2 is set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Independence Day 2025.

The film is helmed by Ayan Mukerji.

#BreakingNews… YRF ANNOUNCES ‘WAR 2’ RELEASE DATE: INDEPENDENCE DAY WEEKEND 2025… The sixth film from #YRFSpyUniverse – #War2 – now has a release date… Get ready for mayhem at the #Boxoffice on 14 Aug 2025 [Thursday]… #AyanMukerji directs the film that’s produced by #YRF. pic.twitter.com/dHQ6BHQ9Es — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 29, 2023

Recently, Yash Raj Films introduced Hrithik’s War 2 character in a post-credit scene from Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3.

The post-credit clip from Tiger 3 went viral on social media which raised fans’ excitement for the upcoming sequel.

The film is a sequel to the 2019 action thriller film War which starred Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Vani Kapoor in the lead roles.

Directed by Siddarth Anand, War featured Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in lead roles. This high-octane action drama minted 200 crores within seven days of its release in 2019. It’s touted to be one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of that year.

Meanwhile, Hrithik will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand’s upcoming aerial action thriller film ‘Fighter’ opposite Deepika Padukone.

Jr NTR, on the other hand, will be seen in the Pan-India film Devara which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles.