Ayan Mukerji to direct War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan, who starred alongside Tiger Shroff in the first part, is set to return to reprise his role of Kabir Dhaliwal.

TOP RANK: Hrithik Roshan (Photo credit: Eastern Eye Archives)

By: Mohnish Singh

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji has been roped in to direct a sequel to Yash Raj Films’ blockbuster spy-thriller War (2019). Hrithik Roshan, who starred alongside Tiger Shroff in the first part, is set to return to reprise his role of Kabir Dhaliwal.

Taking to Twitter, trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news. His tweet read, “BIGGG DEVELOPMENT… AYAN MUKERJI TO DIRECT WAR 2 FOR YRF… HRITHIK ROSHAN CONFIRMED… Aditya Chopra signs Ayan Mukerji to direct War 2… The 7th film in the YRF Spy Universe, which will follow the events of Tiger 3. Hrithik Roshan will essay the principal lead role.”

However, Ayan has not shared any detail about ‘War’ on his social media till now.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, War was a high-octane action drama minted over£ 20 million within seven days of its release in 2019. It’s touted to be one of that year’s highest-grossing Hindi films.

Overwhelmed by the response, Hrithik said back then, “We wanted to make a film that raises the bar of action films in India and could truly compete with the best of action spectacles being made in the West. War is a genre-defining action film and I’m extremely happy for the entire cast and crew of WAR because we all have given our all and more to make this film a cut above.”