  • Tuesday, November 02, 2021
John Abraham to reteam with Sajid Khan for an action comedy

John Abraham (Photo credit: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood star John Abraham has got an impressive line-up of films that will be hitting theatres in months to come. His immediate release is Milap Zaveri’s Satyameva Jayate 2, set to hit the silver screen on November 25. The film, as the title aptly suggests, is a sequel to Zaveri and Abraham’s 2018 hit Satyameva Jayate, which also featured National Film Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee.

Abraham next will be seen in his home production Attack, directed by Lakshya Raj Anand. The actioner, which also features Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh in starring roles, is expected to arrive in cinemas in 2022.

Then there is Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns which also has Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria on the star cast. The actor is presently busy with and Siddharth Anand’s Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. The latest we hear is that Abraham has added one more exciting project to his line-up.

A leading entertainment publication reports a source as saying, “It is an action-comedy, and John has really liked the script. The makers will lock the shooting schedule soon.”

The film in question will mark the directorial comeback of Sajid Khan. If the project materialises, it will reunite the director with Abraham after a long gap of nine years. The two last worked together on Housefull 2 (2012), which also had Akshay Kumar, Asin, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Riteish Deshmukh in important roles. Reportedly, the duo was set to reteam earlier as well for a film, but the project never got off the ground. More details on their new collaboration are expected to arrive soon.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

