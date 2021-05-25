Website Logo
  • Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 307,231
Total Cases 26,948,874
Today's Fatalities 3,511
Today's Cases 196,427
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 307,231
Total Cases 26,948,874
Today's Fatalities 3,511
Today's Cases 196,427

Entertainment

John Abraham approached to play antagonist against Prabhas in Salaar?
John Abraham (Photo credit: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

According to reports, Bollywood actor Johan Abraham has been approached to play antagonist against Prabhas in the much-awaited pan-India film Salaar. Prashanth Neel, who has helmed KGF: Chapter 1 (2018) and its upcoming sequel KGF: Chapter 2, has been tapped to direct the high-voltage action entertainer.

If reports are to be believed, Abraham has given his primary nod to star in the film as he really liked the script when the makers recently met him for a narration. However, he is yet to sign the project on the dotted line. The team is currently finalising his remuneration. They will soon lock his dates as well.

Salaar has been making it to the headlines ever since its official announcement in December 2020. This is the first time when Prabhas has joined hands with immensely talented filmmaker Prashanth Neel and the audience is really looking forward to their maiden collaboration with bated breath.

Apart from Prabhas, Salaar also features Shruti Haasan in the lead role. The actress will be sharing the screen space with the Baahubali actor for the first time in her career. Popular Kannada actor Madhu Guruswamy is also playing an important role in the eagerly awaited film.

Vijay Kiragandur is bankrolling Salaar under the banner of Hombale Films. To be shot simultaneously in Kannada and Telugu languages, the film will later be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. It is scheduled to release theatrically on 14 April, 2022.

Meanwhile, Johan Abraham has a couple of interesting Hindi projects in the pipeline. Before shooting activities came to a halt in April due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the actor was shooting for Yash Raj Films’ Pathan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. He also headlines his home production Attack, alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

NEWS
Makers design a special entry scene for Salman Khan as Tiger in Shah Rukh Khan’s…
FILM
Zoya Akhtar to document writing duo Salim-Javed’s life for a streaming media platform
FILM
Huma Qureshi on promoting Army of the Dead during pandemic: I felt very strange
FILM
Richa Chadha launches social media initiative The Kindry to celebrate everyday heroes and acts of…
FILM
“I don’t have any regrets,” Tusshar Kapoor on his choice of films
NEWS
Anupam Kher completes 37 years in the industry, recreates an iconic scene from Saaransh
NEWS
Yuvika Choudhary apologises after using casteist slur in her vlog
FILM
Saif Ali Khan on playing Raavan in Adipurush: I do have ten heads…
FILM
Shah Rukh Khan got the final script narration from Atlee last month?
NEWS
Raj & DK on The Family Man 2 controversy: We have nothing but…
FILM
Deepika Padukone approached to play dacoit queen Roopmati in Baiju Bawra
FILM
Ranveer Singh approached to play Ravana in magnum opus Sita
Eastern Eye

Videos

Jahnavi Dhanrajgir on Broken But Beautiful 3, her experience of…
The Family Man 2 Trailer Review | Manoj Bajpayee |…
Sardar Ka Grandson Review | Arjun Kapoor | Neena Gupta…

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Sports and politics to mix again in India-Pakistan World Cup…
Mosques remain open in Pakistan despite virus threats
‘I want to be progressive’
My playlist – Gaurika
Anurag Basu’s next titled Ludo
New beginnings