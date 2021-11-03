Jaideep Ahlawat looking forward to his anthology series Tryst With Destiny

Jaideep Ahlawat (Photo credit: Raindrop Media)

By: Mohnish Singh

Known for delivering powerful performances in several films and streaming shows, Jaideep Ahlawat received an overwhelming response for his outstanding act in the lead role of Hathiram Chaudhary in Amazon Prime Video’s Paatal Lok (2020) Now, his internationally acclaimed anthology Tryst With Destiny, produced by Drishyam Films, is set to premiere on Sony LIV on November 5.

However, here is an interesting piece of trivia that you probably did not know about the forthcoming project! Even though Paatal Lok premiered last year on Amazon Prime Video and went on to garner an excellent response from all corners, the actor had completed the shoot for Tryst With Destiny much before he did for Paatal Lok.

Speaking about Tryst With Destiny, Ahlawat revealed, “I finished shooting for Tryst With Destiny in 2019 before beginning shoot for Paatal Lok. In both the shows, I play a cop, but with different shades in character. I can’t wait for you to finally watch Tryst With Destiny!”

In Tryst With Destiny, Ahlawat will be seen as a cop who has a simple dream. Will he manage to make his dream come true? What methods does he have to resort to in order to make it come true? Find out on November 5th only on Sony LIV!

Directed by Prashant Nair, Tryst With Destiny also stars Ashish Vidyarthi, Suhasini Mani Ratnam, Ishwak Singh, Lillete Dubey, Victor Banerjee, Vineet Kumar Singh, Kani Kusruti, Jaideep Ahlawat, Palomi Ghosh, Amit Sial and Geetanjali Thapa in important characters. The anthology has been penned by Prashant Nair, Neeraj Pandey, and Avani Deshpande.

