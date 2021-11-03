Website Logo
  • Wednesday, November 03, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 459,191
Total Cases 34,308,140
Today's Fatalities 311
Today's Cases 11,903
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 459,191
Total Cases 34,308,140
Today's Fatalities 311
Today's Cases 11,903

Entertainment

Jaideep Ahlawat looking forward to his anthology series Tryst With Destiny

Jaideep Ahlawat (Photo credit: Raindrop Media)

By: Mohnish Singh

Known for delivering powerful performances in several films and streaming shows, Jaideep Ahlawat received an overwhelming response for his outstanding act in the lead role of Hathiram Chaudhary in Amazon Prime Video’s Paatal Lok (2020) Now, his internationally acclaimed anthology Tryst With Destiny, produced by Drishyam Films, is set to premiere on Sony LIV on November 5.

However, here is an interesting piece of trivia that you probably did not know about the forthcoming project! Even though Paatal Lok premiered last year on Amazon Prime Video and went on to garner an excellent response from all corners, the actor had completed the shoot for Tryst With Destiny much before he did for Paatal Lok.

Speaking about Tryst With Destiny, Ahlawat revealed, “I finished shooting for Tryst With Destiny in 2019 before beginning shoot for Paatal Lok. In both the shows, I play a cop, but with different shades in character. I can’t wait for you to finally watch Tryst With Destiny!”

In Tryst With Destiny, Ahlawat will be seen as a cop who has a simple dream. Will he manage to make his dream come true? What methods does he have to resort to in order to make it come true? Find out on November 5th only on Sony LIV!

Directed by Prashant Nair, Tryst With Destiny also stars Ashish Vidyarthi, Suhasini Mani Ratnam, Ishwak Singh, Lillete Dubey, Victor Banerjee, Vineet Kumar Singh, Kani Kusruti, Jaideep Ahlawat, Palomi Ghosh, Amit Sial and Geetanjali Thapa in important characters. The anthology has been penned by Prashant Nair, Neeraj Pandey, and Avani Deshpande.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Allu Arjun confident about his upcoming release Pushpa: The Rise
Entertainment
Rohit Shetty reveals details about the action in his upcoming directorial Sooryavanshi
Entertainment
Reliance, PVR promise unique cinema experience with India’s first open-air rooftop theatre
Entertainment
Riz Ahmed calls for more and better representation of Muslim characters on screen
Entertainment
Ravi Teja’s multilingual film Tiger Nageswara Rao announced
Entertainment
Kartik Aaryan wraps up the first schedule of Shehzada
Entertainment
Adivi Sesh starrer Major to hit the big screens in February 2022
Entertainment
SS Rajamouli: Wishing Sooryavanshi a grand success
Entertainment
“Wishing everybody great luck,” says Aamir Khan as theatres in Maharashtra gear up…
Entertainment
Teaser of Ranveer Singh’s 83 to be attached to the prints of Sooryavanshi
Entertainment
John Abraham to reteam with Sajid Khan for an action comedy
Entertainment
Fans, friends extend birthday wishes to Shah Rukh Khan on his 56th birthday
Eastern Eye

Videos

Karanvir Sharma on his Diwali plans, favourite sweet, shares a…
Shivangi Khedkar talks about her Diwali plans, childhood memories of…
Emraan Hashmi, Nikita Dutta and others attend the trailer launch…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Allu Arjun confident about his upcoming release Pushpa: The Rise
Rohit Shetty reveals details about the action in his upcoming…
Reliance, PVR promise unique cinema experience with India’s first open-air…
Riz Ahmed calls for more and better representation of Muslim…
Jaideep Ahlawat looking forward to his anthology series Tryst With…
US-EU trade deal puts British steel exporters at ‘disadvantage’
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE