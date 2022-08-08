Website Logo
  • Monday, August 08, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

‘It’s like taking up 25 films at once’: Mahesh Babu on teaming up with ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli

Before starting filming SS Rajamouli’s film, Mahesh Babu will join hands with filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas for an untitled film.

Mahesh Babu (Photo credit: Mahesh Babu/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

There is no denying the fact that Mahesh Babu is one of the biggest superstars that Telugu cinema has ever produced. The actor has delivered dozens of blockbusters ever since stepping into the industry and a number of his films have joined the much-coveted ₹100 crore club. The Telugu superstar is currently working on multiple projects. He has also joined forces with the visionary filmmaker SS Rajamouli for an untitled film set to be mounted on a never-seen-before scale in Indian cinema.

Just like Rajamouli’s previous blockbusters RRR, Baahubali: The Conclusion, and Baahubali: The Beginning, his next directorial venture is also a pan-India film. Mahesh Babu has now opened up about teaming up with Rajamouli, who is fondly called Jakkanna.

“It’s a dream come true for me to work with him. Doing one film with Rajamouli Garu is like taking up 25 films at once. It’s going to be physically demanding and I’m really excited about it. It’s going to be a pan-India film. I hope we break many barriers and take our work to audiences across the country,” he told the media.

To be written by KV Vijayendra Prasad, the untitled film is now in the pre-production stage. If all goes well, the team is looking at beginning production early next year. Casting for other pivotal roles is underway, as per reports.

Before starting filming SS Rajamouli’s film, Mahesh Babu will join hands with filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas for an untitled film which will mark their reunion after a gap of 12 years. The duo last collaborated on Khaleja, which hit cinemas in 2010. S Radhakrishna is bankrolling the upcoming film under the banner Haarika & Hassine Creations. It is expected to find its way into cinemas in mid-2023.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Boycotting movies doesn’t make sense: Akshay Kumar on hashtags against Raksha Bandhan
Entertainment
Reports: Amber Heard threw sex parties involving MDMA, alcohol, and intercourse; filmed Elon Musk and…
Entertainment
Predator star Jesse Ventura praises Prey Prequel as ‘thoughtful’ and ‘creative’
Entertainment
You just cannot miss this adorable photo of Priyanka-Nick with daughter Malti Marie
Entertainment
Matt Smith on playing princes in ‘House of the Dragon’, ‘The Crown’: Both have an…
Entertainment
Andy Serkis to direct, and produce a series on Madame Tussaud
Entertainment
Fan tries to hold Shah Rukh Khan’s hand, watch how son Aryan protects…
Entertainment
Top Gun: Maverick surpasses Titanic at the box office; becomes 7th highest grossing…
Entertainment
Justin Beiber issues apology to an Instagram user; read why
Entertainment
Mike Tyson criticises Hulu over series about his life Mike
Entertainment
Justin Beiber locks lips with Hailey as he tours Norway – see photos
Entertainment
Is Kim Kardashian back with Kanye West? Daughters pose in West’s Yeezy sunglasses
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
‘It’s like taking up 25 films at once’: Mahesh Babu…
Hampshire cops dump hate-crime ‘re-education’ programme after army veteran’s arrest…
Short strolls after meals lower risk of diabetes and heart…
Fatally stabbed teen begged for help on busy London street…
UK’s newest Hindu temple officially opens in Oldham
Boycotting movies doesn’t make sense: Akshay Kumar on hashtags against…