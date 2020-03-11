Irrfan Khan to take a sabbatical and focus on health

Irrfan Khan, one of the finest actors working in the filmdom, is currently gearing up to make his much-awaited comeback with Maddock Films’ upcoming release Angrezi Medium. As the title suggests itself, the movie is a sequel to the 2017 satirical comedy Hindi Medium, starring Irrfan Khan opposite Pakistani actress Saba Qamar. Since Hindi Medium was a clean box-office hit, a lot of expectations are riding on its sequel as well.

As we all know, Khan is making his comeback to Bollywood after a gap of two years. He was last seen in Karwaan (2018). Even before the release of the film, the actor was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour and has been in recovery mode since undergoing treatment for the same. According to reports, he will be taking a sabbatical after the release of Angrezi Medium on 13th March 2020.

“It shall remain so for at least another year or so. The medical procedure has made Irrfan very weak. His energy level was exhausted during the making of Angrezi Medium. So, yes, he won’t be taking up any more acting assignments for some time now,” a source in the know informs an entertainment portal.

Apart from Irrfan Khan, Angrezi Medium also stars Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepak Dobriyal and Dimple Kapadia in important roles. The trailer has received great response from audiences and now all eyes are set on the final product.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan and directed by Homi Adajania, Angrezi Medium is scheduled for its theatrical release on 13th March.