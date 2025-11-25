5 International series that dominated the 2025 Emmys — and why you should watch them

Highlights

People scroll endlessly trying to find something to watch and still land on the same five mainstream shows. Meanwhile, the 2025 International Emmys happened in New York and half the winning titles are not the ones trending on every homepage yet. Different countries, different tones, right storytelling but without the noise. If you want something fresh instead of repeating the same recycled series, this list is a good place to start.

Rivals (United Kingdom)

Category: Best Drama Series

Rivals from the UK won Best Drama and there is a reason. It is set in Britain in the 1980s and centres on Rupert Campbell-Black, once known for showjumping and now moving into politics and media influence. The tone is not soft or sentimental. The cast includes David Tennant and Aidan Turner, which already gives it weight, but the appeal is the world around them: wealth, ambition, egos colliding. The drama feels heightened yet recognisable, making it appealing even to those who usually avoid period television.

Ludwig (United Kingdom)

Category: Best Comedy Series

This BBC series offers a dry and clever tone rather than laugh-track humour. David Mitchell plays John “Ludwig” Taylor, a crossword-loving recluse who ends up impersonating his missing detective twin brother. What begins as a mistake becomes a full investigation. There is a raw edge to it. It is less about plot, and more about character and honesty, and his award makes sense because the role looks demanding and personal.

Yo, Adicto (I, Addict) — Spain

Winner: Best Actor — Oriol Pla

This one is heavier. Oriol Pla won Best Actor for this and even without knowing the full story, the character work is stark. A man checks himself into a detox centre, not because someone forces him, but because he runs out of excuses. There is alcohol, drugs and sex, but nothing is exaggerated or glamorised. It is close, uneasy and personal. When an actor wins for something like this, it usually means the emotional delivery lingers.

Lost Boys & Fairies — United Kingdom

Winner: Best TV Movie/Mini-Series

Cardiff. A queer club called Neverland. A performer named Gabriel and his partner Andy begin the process of adopting a seven-year-old boy. The show is not hurried. It sits with emotion instead of filling every moment with drama. Three episodes feel enough because the story is not about scale, but about the weight of becoming responsible for someone else while still figuring yourself out.

Deha (The Good & The Bad) — Türkiye

Winner: Best Telenovela

Classic family conflict but done with purpose. Devran, a gifted mathematician, wants a future with someone he loves and a life abroad, yet his family, especially a controlling father, keeps pulling him back. The tension between duty and personal ambition is familiar but handled with patience. The drama feels rooted in relationships rather than melodramatic twists, although the scale still fits the telenovela format.

There is a pattern with these winners. None of them rely on loud gimmicks or endless seasons. They exist because storytelling matters again, and audiences are finally open to subtitles instead of ignoring anything outside one industry. If you are bored of watching the same style of show over and over, start here; five titles, five countries, five different tones. One of them will stick.