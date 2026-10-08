Kamal Haasan’s 'Indian 3' is coming: Everything to know about Senapathy’s return

Highlights

Kamal Haasan is set to return as the iconic freedom fighter Senapathy in Indian 3

S Shankar is returning to direct the next chapter of the long-running franchise

The announcement follows the release of Indian 2 in 2024

The franchise began with the 1996 classic Indian, which introduced Senapathy to audiences

The next film is expected to continue the story of the vigilante character

Kamal Haasan is set to return as Senapathy in Indian 3, giving audiences another chapter in one of Tamil cinema's most recognisable vigilante franchises.

The announcement comes after Indian 2, which reunited Haasan with director S Shankar nearly three decades after the original Indian. With Senapathy now returning once again, attention has turned to where the story could go next.

How the Indian journey began

Released in 1996, Indian introduced Haasan as Senapathy, a former freedom fighter who takes the law into his own hands while targeting corruption.

The film became known for its socially relevant storyline, Shankar's ambitious direction and Haasan's performance in multiple roles. Senapathy's distinctive appearance and uncompromising approach to corruption helped make the character an enduring part of Tamil cinema.

The film also earned Haasan the National Film Award for Best Actor.

What happened in Indian 2?

The 2024 sequel brought Senapathy back after a long gap, with Haasan reprising the character while Shankar returned to the director's chair.

The story once again centred on corruption, with Senapathy returning to confront wrongdoing in a changing India. The sequel expanded the world established by the original while introducing a new generation of characters around Haasan's veteran vigilante.

Indian 2 also set the stage for another chapter, leaving audiences with the expectation that Senapathy's journey was not yet over.

What could Indian 3 explore?

With Indian 3 now confirmed, the biggest question is what comes next for Senapathy.

The announcement has renewed interest in the character's continuing battle against corruption and the direction Shankar will take the franchise. Details of the plot are still awaited, but Haasan's return suggests that Senapathy will remain at the centre of the story.

For audiences who have followed the franchise since 1996, the third film also offers a chance to see how the character has evolved across different eras while retaining the qualities that made him so memorable.

More details about the cast, storyline and release plans are expected as the project moves forward.