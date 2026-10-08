Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Submit Guest Post

Kamal Haasan’s 'Indian 3' is coming: Everything to know about Senapathy’s return

The next film is expected to continue the story of the vigilante character

Kamal Haasan’s 'Indian 3' is coming: Everything to know about Senapathy’s return

The franchise began with the 1996 classic Indian

X/Filmyscoopss
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranOct 08, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Kamal Haasan is set to return as the iconic freedom fighter Senapathy in Indian 3
  • S Shankar is returning to direct the next chapter of the long-running franchise
  • The announcement follows the release of Indian 2 in 2024
  • The franchise began with the 1996 classic Indian, which introduced Senapathy to audiences
  • The next film is expected to continue the story of the vigilante character

Kamal Haasan is set to return as Senapathy in Indian 3, giving audiences another chapter in one of Tamil cinema's most recognisable vigilante franchises.

The announcement comes after Indian 2, which reunited Haasan with director S Shankar nearly three decades after the original Indian. With Senapathy now returning once again, attention has turned to where the story could go next.

How the Indian journey began

Released in 1996, Indian introduced Haasan as Senapathy, a former freedom fighter who takes the law into his own hands while targeting corruption.

The film became known for its socially relevant storyline, Shankar's ambitious direction and Haasan's performance in multiple roles. Senapathy's distinctive appearance and uncompromising approach to corruption helped make the character an enduring part of Tamil cinema.

The film also earned Haasan the National Film Award for Best Actor.

What happened in Indian 2?

The 2024 sequel brought Senapathy back after a long gap, with Haasan reprising the character while Shankar returned to the director's chair.

The story once again centred on corruption, with Senapathy returning to confront wrongdoing in a changing India. The sequel expanded the world established by the original while introducing a new generation of characters around Haasan's veteran vigilante.

Indian 2 also set the stage for another chapter, leaving audiences with the expectation that Senapathy's journey was not yet over.

What could Indian 3 explore?

With Indian 3 now confirmed, the biggest question is what comes next for Senapathy.

The announcement has renewed interest in the character's continuing battle against corruption and the direction Shankar will take the franchise. Details of the plot are still awaited, but Haasan's return suggests that Senapathy will remain at the centre of the story.

For audiences who have followed the franchise since 1996, the third film also offers a chance to see how the character has evolved across different eras while retaining the qualities that made him so memorable.

More details about the cast, storyline and release plans are expected as the project moves forward.

indian cinemafranchisekamal haasan
Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

Sarmad Khoosat’s Lali questions traditions around marriage
Entertainment

Sarmad Khoosat’s Lali questions traditions around marriage

hollywood-bollywood-women
Entertainment

From Hollywood to Bollywood, women filmmakers 'turn smaller budgets into bigger returns'

Chithra Jeyaram's documentary explores an Indian American couple's adoption journey
Entertainment

Chithra Jeyaram's documentary explores an Indian American couple's adoption journey

Hanging by a Wire: Mohammed Ali Naqvi revisits Pakistan's cable car rescue
Entertainment

Hanging by a Wire: Mohammed Ali Naqvi revisits Pakistan's cable car rescue

More For You

Halle Berry’s daughter Nahla defends her mother amid child abuse allegations

Halle Berry’s 18-year-old daughter Nahla Aubry has spoken out in support of her mother

Getty Images

Halle Berry’s daughter Nahla defends her mother amid child abuse allegations

Highlights

  • Halle Berry’s 18-year-old daughter Nahla Aubry has spoken out in support of her mother
  • Nahla said she has never witnessed Berry physically abuse her 13-year-old son Maceo
  • She described Berry as a loving and devoted parent who has always supported her children
  • Berry has denied her ex-husband Olivier Martinez’s allegations and said she is a victim of domestic violence herself
  • Martinez has sought sole custody of Maceo, with a further court hearing scheduled for October 16

Halle Berry’s daughter Nahla Aubry has defended her mother after the actress was accused by her ex-husband Olivier Martinez of physically abusing their 13-year-old son, Maceo.

Nahla, 18, made the comments in a declaration filed with the Los Angeles Superior Court on October 3. She said she had never witnessed anything abusive about Berry’s parenting and strongly denied seeing her mother physically harm Maceo.

Keep ReadingShow less