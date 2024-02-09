  • Friday, February 09, 2024
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

India to host Miss World pageant from Feb 18 to March 9

The coveted international beauty pageant is making a return to the country after nearly three decades.

Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar

By: Mohnish Singh

The much anticipated 71st edition of Miss World will be held in India from February 18 to March 9, the organisers said on Friday.

With its latest edition, the coveted international beauty pageant is making a return to the country after nearly three decades.

The pageant will commence with “The Opening Ceremony” and “India Welcomes the World Gala” by the India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) in New Delhi on February 20.

It will conclude with a grand finale at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on March 9 and will be streamed and telecast across the world.

The pageant will unfold across various venues, including the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi and will see 120 contestants from countries across the globe participate in various competitions and charitable initiatives.

The announcement was made at press conference here that was attended by the current Miss World, Karolina Bielawska of Poland, along with former winners Toni Ann Singh (Jamaica), Vanessa Ponce De Leon (Mexico), Manushi Chhillar (India), and Stephanie Del Valle (Puerto Rico).

“My love for India is no secret and having the 71st Miss World Festival in this country means a lot to me. A big thank you to Jamil Saidi for his Herculean efforts to make this return to India a reality. We have assembled the very best team for the 71st edition,” Julia Morley, chairman and CEO of the Miss World Organization, said in a statement.

India last hosted the international pageant in 1996. Chhillar was the most recent Indian to win the pageant, having bagged the crown in 2017. Earlier, Reita Faria Powell, Aishwarya Rai, Diana Hayden, Yukta Mookhey and Priyanka Chopra Jonas won the competition.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

TELEVISION
‘One Day’: Ambika Mod reveals how she and co-star Leo Woodall got to know each…
NEWS
Jameela Jamil, Simone Ashley among 40 ‘legendary women’ on British Vogue cover
NEWS
Oscars announces new award for casting directors
Entertainment
Top Tamil movies of 2023 and where to watch them
NEWS
Adarsh Gourav starts shooting for ‘Aliens’
NEWS
Amitabh seeks blessings at Ram Temple in Ayodhya
NEWS
Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha announce pregnancy
Entertainment
Sheeba Akashdeep: Art of living different lives
Film
‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ Review: A clean, concise film marred by…
NEWS
Overwhelmed and humbled by outpouring of love: Zakir Hussain
NEWS
Anushree Mehta to helm remake of Rajesh Khanna’s ‘Bawarchi’
NEWS
Diljit Dosanjh, Shreya Ghoshal to be part of ‘Coke Studio Bharat’ 2
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW