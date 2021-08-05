Website Logo
  • Thursday, August 05, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 426,290
Total Cases 31,812,114
Today's Fatalities 533
Today's Cases 42,982
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 426,290
Total Cases 31,812,114
Today's Fatalities 533
Today's Cases 42,982

HEADLINE STORY

India creates history, wins Olympic hockey medal after 41 years

Players of India pose for a group photo after winning the bronze medal match. (REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo)

By: Sattwik Biswal

THE Indian men’s hockey team rewrote history as it claimed an Olympic medal after 41 years, beating a plucky Germany 5-4 to claim the bronze in an edge-of-the-seat play-off match of the ongoing Games on Thursday (5).

The eight-time former gold-winners, who battled a heartbreaking slump in the last four decades, made the resurgence of the last couple of years count in the best way possible with an Olympic medal.

Simranjeet Singh (17th, 34th minutes) scored a brace, while Hardik Singh (27th), Harmanpreet Singh (29th) and Rupinder Pal Singh (31st) were the other goal getters for India.

Germany’s goals were scored by Timur Oruz (2nd), Niklas Wellen (24th), Benedikt Furk (25th) and Lukas Windfeder (48th).

India’s Sreejesh celebrates after beating Germany in the bronze medal match. (REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo)

Determined to clinch a medal, the Indians made one of the most memorable comebacks in the history of the game, fighting back from a two-goal deficit to turn the match in their favour.

There were tears and hugs on the field as the Indians led by Manpreet Singh and coached by Australian Graham Reid savoured the historic moment.

It is India’s third hockey bronze medal in the history of the Olympics.

The other two came in 1968 Mexico City and the 1972 Munich Games.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
India moves to amber list as UK eases travel restrictions
HEADLINE STORY
Bumrah strikes as India dominate first day of England series
INDIA
Protests as low-caste girl raped, killed in India’s capital
Olympics
From Rio teen to Tokyo, Ashok puts women’s golf on map in India
HEADLINE STORY
Shares of Vodafone’s India arm in free-fall
News
‘Ethnic minority saw more Covid deaths, 14 postcodes saw zero fatality’
News
Widow of Birmingham ‘martyr’ recalls how 2011 London riots ruined her family
Olympics
Sky Brown, 13, becomes Britain’s youngest Olympic medallist
News
Low rates of Covid-19 vaccine uptake persist in London
Olympics
Olympics: Argentina beat India in women’s hockey semifinal
News
Skewed sex ratio may lead to 5 million girls missing in next decade:…
News
‘Double-jabbed three times less likely to catch Covid than unvaccinated’
Eastern Eye

Videos

Elnaaz Norouzi on Chutzpah, playing the role of a camgirl,…
Rocky Jaiswal on Lines, casting Hina Khan, upcoming production ventures,…
Sai Tamhankar on Mimi, her experience of working with Kriti…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
India moves to amber list as UK eases travel restrictions
India creates history, wins Olympic hockey medal after 41 years
19 men arrested in Bradford in child sexual offence case
Confirmed: Ranveer Singh to reunite with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for…
Tamannaah to headline Maddock Films’ next streaming show
Kartik Aaryan finds his leading lady for Freddy