Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

India win second consecutive U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup title

u19-t20-wc-champs

India remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, winning all their group matches against West Indies, Malaysia, and Sri Lanka. (Photo: X/@narendramodi)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeFeb 03, 2025
Eastern Eye
See Full Bio

INDIA secured their second successive U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup title with a nine-wicket win over South Africa in the final on Sunday. The victory made India the first team to win the tournament without losing a single match.

India chased down the 83-run target with 52 balls to spare. Gongadi Trisha was the standout performer, taking 3/15 with the ball before scoring an unbeaten 44 off 33 balls.

South Africa, led by Kayla Reyneke, opted to bat first but struggled against India’s spin attack and were bowled out for 82. Left-arm spinner Aayushi Shukla took 2/9 in her four overs, while Trisha’s three wickets further dented South Africa’s innings.

Trisha then led India’s chase, hitting eight fours in her knock. Vice-captain Sanika Chalke remained unbeaten on 26 off 22 balls and sealed the win with a boundary to the square-leg fence.

“I’ve dreamt of this moment for the past two years, and I can’t believe I hit the winning runs. It’s truly surreal. My teammates’ support made all the difference, and this moment is one I’ll cherish forever,” Sanika said after the match.

India’s bowlers set up the win early. Left-arm spinner Parunika (2/6) dismissed opener Simone Lourens for a duck. Right-arm seamer Shabnam Shakil (1/7) removed Jemma Botha, reducing South Africa to 20/2 by the fourth over. Aayushi then bowled Diara Ramlakan, adding to their struggles.

At the halfway stage, South Africa were at 33/3. Captain Kayla Reyneke (7) tried to rebuild but was dismissed by Trisha, who also stumped Mieke van Voorst (23) to end a 30-run partnership.

Fay Cowling (15) and van Voorst added some resistance, but South Africa were 58/5 with four overs left. Trisha’s breakthrough led to a collapse, and they were bowled out on the final delivery.

In response, India’s batters kept the chase steady. Trisha played aggressively, supported by Kamalini G before she was dismissed for 8, caught by Simone Lourens off Kayla Reyneke’s bowling. India reached 36/1 in 4.3 overs.

Sanika took time to settle before finding her rhythm, while Trisha continued to score steadily. India were 71/1 at the halfway mark and completed the chase comfortably.

India remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, winning all their group matches against West Indies, Malaysia, and Sri Lanka.

They continued their winning streak in the Super Six stage with victories over Bangladesh and Scotland. In the semi-final, they defeated England to extend their unbeaten run before clinching the title against South Africa.

(With inputs from PTI)

indiasouth africat20u-19 women’s t20 world cupworld cupgongadi trishakayla reynekeaayushi shukla

Related News

chai-point-kumbh
News

Robotic tea machines serve chai to millions at Maha Kumbh Mela

Top 10 performances of Pawan Chopra
Top lists

Top 10 performances of Pawan Chopra

Eastern Eye

More For You

Starmer-Getty

Starmer will also meet Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte. (Photo: Getty Images)

Starmer becomes first UK prime minister to attend EU meeting since Brexit

KEIR STARMER is visiting Brussels to join a meeting of European Union leaders, making him the first British prime minister to do so since Brexit.

The talks will focus on defence, security cooperation, and trade. Starmer will also meet Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Keep ReadingShow less
Nirmala-Sitharaman-Reuters

India's finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the annual budget on Saturday, February 1. (Photo: Reuters)

Key points from India's 2025 budget

INDIA will focus on increasing the spending power of its middle class, encouraging private investment, and promoting inclusive development, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday while presenting the annual budget.

Sitharaman said the budget for 2025-26 includes measures for the poor, youth, farmers, and women. She also highlighted "transformative reforms in taxation."

Keep ReadingShow less
What’s next for Rishi Sunak? From Downing Street to a new mission

Rishi Sunak with Akshata Murty

What’s next for Rishi Sunak? From Downing Street to a new mission

NOW that he has been prime minister, what next for Rishi Sunak?

His wife, Akshata Murty, dropped a hint when she was interviewed along with her mother, Sudha Murty, for the long-running Relative Values slot in the Sunday Times.

Keep ReadingShow less
trump-white-house-getty

peaking at a press conference, Trump confirmed that all those aboard both aircraft had died and cited pilot error on the military helicopter as a factor in the crash. (Photo: Getty Images)

Trump blames diversity policies for Washington air collision

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump on Thursday blamed diversity hiring policies for a mid-air collision between an airliner and a military helicopter over Washington’s Potomac River, which left 67 people dead.

Speaking at a press conference, Trump confirmed that all those aboard both aircraft had died and cited pilot error on the military helicopter as a factor in the crash. However, he focused on diversity policies under former presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama, claiming they prevented qualified employees from being hired at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Keep ReadingShow less
Comment: Why Starmer should not try to be a bad copy of Trump

Sir Keir Starmer

Comment: Why Starmer should not try to be a bad copy of Trump

NOBODY would ever mistake Sir Keir Starmer for Donald Trump.

The two men could hardly differ more in style, substance, or their core political instincts. It is the populist showman versus the gradualist social democrat, the multilateralist versus the unilateralist.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc