India win second consecutive U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup title

INDIA secured their second successive U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup title with a nine-wicket win over South Africa in the final on Sunday. The victory made India the first team to win the tournament without losing a single match.
India chased down the 83-run target with 52 balls to spare. Gongadi Trisha was the standout performer, taking 3/15 with the ball before scoring an unbeaten 44 off 33 balls.
South Africa, led by Kayla Reyneke, opted to bat first but struggled against India’s spin attack and were bowled out for 82. Left-arm spinner Aayushi Shukla took 2/9 in her four overs, while Trisha’s three wickets further dented South Africa’s innings.
Trisha then led India’s chase, hitting eight fours in her knock. Vice-captain Sanika Chalke remained unbeaten on 26 off 22 balls and sealed the win with a boundary to the square-leg fence.
“I’ve dreamt of this moment for the past two years, and I can’t believe I hit the winning runs. It’s truly surreal. My teammates’ support made all the difference, and this moment is one I’ll cherish forever,” Sanika said after the match.
India’s bowlers set up the win early. Left-arm spinner Parunika (2/6) dismissed opener Simone Lourens for a duck. Right-arm seamer Shabnam Shakil (1/7) removed Jemma Botha, reducing South Africa to 20/2 by the fourth over. Aayushi then bowled Diara Ramlakan, adding to their struggles.
At the halfway stage, South Africa were at 33/3. Captain Kayla Reyneke (7) tried to rebuild but was dismissed by Trisha, who also stumped Mieke van Voorst (23) to end a 30-run partnership.
Fay Cowling (15) and van Voorst added some resistance, but South Africa were 58/5 with four overs left. Trisha’s breakthrough led to a collapse, and they were bowled out on the final delivery.
In response, India’s batters kept the chase steady. Trisha played aggressively, supported by Kamalini G before she was dismissed for 8, caught by Simone Lourens off Kayla Reyneke’s bowling. India reached 36/1 in 4.3 overs.
Sanika took time to settle before finding her rhythm, while Trisha continued to score steadily. India were 71/1 at the halfway mark and completed the chase comfortably.
India remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, winning all their group matches against West Indies, Malaysia, and Sri Lanka.
They continued their winning streak in the Super Six stage with victories over Bangladesh and Scotland. In the semi-final, they defeated England to extend their unbeaten run before clinching the title against South Africa.
