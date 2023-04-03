Website Logo
  • Monday, April 03, 2023
Trending Now:  

Bollywood News

‘I forgave and moved on…’ Priyanka on speaking about being cornered in Bollywood after all these years

Priyanka Chopra (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Fast Company)

By: Mohnish Singh

Global star Priyanka Chopra does not hold any grudges against people in Bollywood who “cornered” her in the past.

The actress recently made headlines with her explosive interview against Bollywood. In an international podcast, she opened up about how some people pushed her into a corner, eventually leading to her exit from Bollywood. However, she did not take any names.

Priyanka’s revelation caught everyone’s attention, especially back home. And now at a promotional event of her upcoming series Citadel in Mumbai on Monday, the actress shared that she has made peace with it (past).

When asked about why she chose to speak about it after all these years, Priyanka said, “On that podcast I was asked about the journey of my life. I was talking about the truth of my journey and I think now I was confident enough to talk about that phase of my life. I think now, where I am, I was okay enough to articulate what I felt.”

She added, “I had a very tumultuous relationship with what occurred but I forgave, I moved on a long time ago and then I made my peace with it. I think that’s why it was easy for me to talk about it in an open manner.”

Priyanka’s interview also prompted singer-composer Amaal Mallik to react.

He wrote on Twitter, “Well it’s something that I face on a daily basis. When fans ask me why I don’t do as many Bollywood films? Now you know 😉 The truth about campism, bootlicking & powerplay within #Bollywood needs to come out more often…See what they tried to do to this amazing woman…”

Actress Kangana Ranaut also came out in support of Priyanka Chopra after her explosive interview went viral.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Priyanka hugs Karan Johar at NMACC event amid tiff rumours
Entertainment
Fans in awe of Pooja Hegde in brand new song from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi…
Entertainment
Bathukamma hits the right chord with fans – read comments
Entertainment
Brahmastra 2 and 3 to be made together, confirms Ayan Mukerji
Entertainment
Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals his real sense of achievement in life
Entertainment
Court orders to quash FIR against Salman in case of assault, misbehaviour with journalist
Entertainment
Adipurush makers unveil new poster on Ram Navami
Entertainment
Yami Gautam opens up on the success of Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga
Entertainment
Singer Amaal Mallik reacts to Priyanka Chopra’s podcast
Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut supports Priyanka Chopra on Bollywood exit
Entertainment
Adipurush to now release on June 16
Entertainment
Netflix sued over derogatory remarks on Madhuri Dixit in The Big Bang Theory
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW