‘I cried at the end’: Shonda Rhimes on ‘Bridgerton 3’ finale

Shonda Rhimes, A still from ‘Bridgerton’ (Image source: Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Shonda Rhimes, the executive producer of the hit Netflix series Bridgerton, recently shared her emotional reaction to the upcoming season three finale.

As the final four episodes, starring Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan, are set to release on June 13, Rhimes couldn’t contain her excitement about what fans can expect.

As per People magazine, during her recent appearance at a chat show, she said “We’re very secretive about it but I will say it is sexy and surprising in many ways,” Rhimes divulged.

“And also, I cried at the end. I found it very moving, and I don’t always cry. So, I really got into it. I think it’s a beautiful story,” she added.

The highly-anticipated season three part two has been shrouded in mystery, but Rhimes’ hints about its captivating nature have left fans eager to unravel the surprises in store.

The focus of this season revolves around the friends-to-lovers storyline of Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), a dynamic that has been slowly evolving since the release of part one on May 16.

Coughlan, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, expressed her fondness for the moments of pure joy and love depicted in the final episodes.

“I love episodes five and six when they’re in that giddy, giddy time, and they’re so in love because that’s the thing. Some of the best things in this show are when you see people truly in love with one another, so blissfully happy,” she said.

The cast for Bridgerton Season 3, which has already marked the show’s biggest opening weekend on Netflix, includes an ensemble of talented actors such as Hannah Dodd, Claudia Jessie, Jessica Madsen, Luke Thompson, Martins Imhangbe, Emma Naomi, Hannah New, Sam Phillips, Ruth Gemmell, Jonathan Bailey, and Simone Ashley.

Bridgerton Season 3 part two will be available to stream on Netflix on June 13.

