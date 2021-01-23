Hrithik Roshan to kick-off filming The Night Manager in April?

By: Mohnish Singh







Over the past few years, we have seen a host of prominent names from Bollywood jumping off the big screen and making high-profile debuts on various streaming media platforms. Joining the bandwagon in 2021 will be superstar Hrithik Roshan, who is reportedly set to foray into the digital world with the official remake of the highly successful British TV series The Night Manager.

The latest update on the upcoming project suggests that Junior Roshan will commence work on the same in the month of April. The superstar, who was last seen in Yash Raj Films’ big-ticket action extravaganza WAR (2019), will be stepping into the shoes of Tom Hiddleston’s role. Sandeep Modi, who previously co-directed Hotstar Specials’ critically and commercially successful web-show Aarya (2020), has come on board to helm the remake.

Sharing more details on the first shooting schedule of the web-series, a source in the know tells an Indian publication, “Hrithik is looking at a packed 2021. The production house, Banijay Asia, has charted out a two-month Mumbai schedule for the series. The international stints will naturally have to be held off until the travel restrictions ease.”







After wrapping up the two-month-long schedule for The Night Manager remake, Roshan will reunite with WAR director Siddharth Anand to kick-start their next film Fighter. His co-star Deepika Padukone is expected to wrap up Pathan by then. This is the first time when Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone have collaborated on a film.

Besides the remake of The Night Manager and Fighter, Junior Roshan has Krrish 4 on his platter. The sci-fi film, to be directed by his father Rakesh Roshan, is expected to start rolling next year in 2022. Senior Roshan is presently busy fine-tuning the script.

