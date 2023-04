Hemsworth Back with Extraction 2

Chris Hemsworth

THOSE who enjoyed hit 2020 India/Bangladeshset action movie Extraction can look forward to the sequel, which will have a Netflix premiere on June 16. After being presumed dead at the end of the first film, Chris Hemsworth returns for another deadly mission, set across other countries. Iranian/French actress Golshifteh Farahani also reprises her role in the high stakes action movie.