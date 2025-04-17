Skip to content
Indian H-1B visa holders watch closely as JD Vance visits Delhi

The visa issue is expected to come up during Vance’s visit to Delhi on Monday, where he will meet prime minister Narendra Modi.

Vances-Getty

Vance will be accompanied by his wife Usha, their children Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel, and senior members of the US administration. (Photo: Getty Images)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraApr 17, 2025
Vivek Mishra

US VICE PRESIDENT JD Vance’s upcoming visit to India, scheduled from April 21 to 24, comes as thousands of Indian H-1B visa holders in the US express growing concerns over immigration uncertainties.

Ashish Gupta, a software engineer working for Qualcomm in Michigan, recently cancelled a planned trip to Delhi. Although he holds a valid H-1B visa, he told The Times that he was advised by an immigration lawyer against travelling due to uncertainties under Donald Trump’s policies.

Gupta is among many Indians reportedly delaying trips home. Indians make up 70 per cent of all H-1B visa holders, with over 200,000 visas issued to Indians last year, according to The Times.

The visa issue is expected to come up during Vance’s visit to Delhi on Monday, where he will meet prime minister Narendra Modi.

“I’d expect him to say we’ll play ball on America deporting illegal Indian immigrants but in return Modi may ask for more H-1B visas to be issued. At the very least, no curtailment,” Vivek Mishra of the Observer Research Foundation told The Times.

Vance’s four-day visit aims to strengthen US-India ties, with trade and economic cooperation on the agenda. Talks are ongoing for a comprehensive trade agreement, targeting $500 billion in bilateral trade by 2030.

Public attention is high given Vance’s family ties to India. His wife, Usha, has roots in Andhra Pradesh, a state from where many software professionals have moved to the US. Telugu is now the fastest-growing language in the US.

India may also raise concerns about an influx of Chinese goods, with the trade deficit nearing $100 billion. Commerce minister Piyush Goyal said India seeks trade ties with developed countries, not China.

More For You

JD-Usha-Vance-Getty

Vance’s visit comes amid growing global concerns over president Donald Trump’s tariff policy. (Photo: Getty Images)

JD Vance and wife Usha to visit India from April 21 to 24; to meet Modi

US VICE PRESIDENT JD Vance and his wife Usha will visit India from April 21 to 24. During the visit, Vance will meet prime minister Narendra Modi. The two leaders are expected to discuss the proposed bilateral trade agreement and ways to strengthen India-US ties.

India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced the visit on Wednesday. Vance's office also released a separate statement confirming the trip.

Keep ReadingShow less
Bangladeshi men duped into fighting for Russia, say families

Russia is said to be recruiting south Asians to replenish its war ranks

Bangladeshi men duped into fighting for Russia, say families

YOUNG Bangladeshi men desperate for work have alleged they were tricked into fighting for Russia against Ukraine, with the reported death of a 22-year-old triggering anxious calls from relatives.

Bangladesh’s embassy in Moscow said around a dozen families have contacted them seeking to bring back their sons they allege were duped into joining the Russian army.

Keep ReadingShow less
EU-Getty

Several EU countries already have their own national lists of safe countries. (Photo: Getty Images)

India, Bangladesh on EU list of 'safe' countries for faster asylum processing

INDIA and Bangladesh are among seven countries the European Union has included on a new list of "safe" countries of origin, part of a move to tighten asylum rules and speed up migrant returns.

The list, published on Wednesday, also includes Kosovo, Colombia, Egypt, Morocco and Tunisia. It still needs to be approved by the European Parliament and member states before coming into effect.

Keep ReadingShow less
Imperial College to launch hub in Bengaluru to boost UK-India innovation ties

Imperial College, London

Imperial College to launch hub in Bengaluru to boost UK-India innovation ties

LONDON’s Imperial College will set up a hub in Bengaluru in southern India to strengthen scientific, education and innovation links between the two countries, college president Hugh Brady said.

Named “Imperial Global India,” the hub will be set up as an office to build research partnerships between Imperial and leading Indian universities and research centres.

Keep ReadingShow less
sonia and rahul gandhi

The federal Enforcement Directorate (ED) has charged party leader Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi in a case that dates back several years.

Getty Images

India opposition says graft charges against Gandhis are political

INDIA's main opposition party, the Congress, has said that corruption charges filed against its senior leaders are politically motivated.

The federal Enforcement Directorate (ED) has charged party leader Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi in a case that dates back several years.

Keep ReadingShow less
