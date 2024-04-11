Gujarat Titans end Rajasthan Royals’ winning streak in last-ball thriller

Gujarat Titans’ chase was highlighted by key innings from Gill and Tewatia, but it was Rashid’s last-minute heroics that ultimately sealed the win for them.

Player of the Match Rashid Khan scored a boundary of the last ball of the game to take Gujarat to victory. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

By: Vivek Mishra

In a gripping Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Wednesday, the Gujarat Titans staged a stunning comeback to defeat the Rajasthan Royals by three wickets, putting an end to the Royals’ unbeaten run in the tournament. The Titans’ victory was secured on the final ball of the game.

Rajasthan Royals, after being put into bat, set a formidable total of 196 for 3, thanks to standout performances by Sanju Samson (68 not out off 38) and Riyan Parag (76 off 48).

In response, Shubman Gill (72 off 44) anchored the innings for the Titans, but it was Rahul Tewatia (22 off 11) and Rashid Khan who delivered the final blows to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

Needing a daunting 73 runs off the last 30 balls, the Titans managed to bring the target down to 15 required off the final over.

Rashid Khan, whose batting took the Titans across the finish line with a score of 199-7, reflected on the win, saying, “You just have to be positive. The more positive you are thinking inside, the better the result comes out.”

Despite the loss, Rajasthan Royals’ captain Sanju Samson praised the opposing team’s effort. “You have to give credit to the Gujarat Titans, to the way they batted, bowled, and fielded,” Samson remarked.

The match began with the Royals putting up a strong batting display, particularly after some initial setbacks. Parag’s performance was a highlight, marking his third fifty in five innings.

However, the Titans kept their belief, even as Kuldeep Sen of the Royals posed challenges by taking key wickets, leaving the Titans’ chase in jeopardy at certain points.

“We lost a few wickets back-to-back,” said Gujarat’s Sai Sudharsan. “But we had belief and we won the game.”

(AFP)