'Girls Will Be Girls' makes history: Richa Chadha & Ali Fazal’s film wins big at Independent Spirit Awards 2025

The coming-of-age drama, directed by Shuchi Talati, continues its winning streak with a major international accolade.

girls will be girls

Girls Will Be Girls" team celebrates their historic win

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiFeb 25, 2025
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's debut production, Girls Will Be Girls, has achieved a groundbreaking milestone by becoming the first Indian film to win at the Independent Spirit Awards. Directed by Shuchi Talati, the film bagged the prestigious John Cassavetes Award, which is given to the best feature made on a budget of under $1 million.

The coming-of-age drama follows the story of 16-year-old Mira, played by Preeti Panigrahi, whose turbulent teenage years mirror her mother’s (Kani Kusruti) own unfulfilled experiences. The film struck a chord with audiences and critics alike, winning multiple awards at international film festivals, including Sundance and MAMI, before premiering on Prime Video in December 2024.


The Independent Spirit Awards, held in California, recognised Girls Will Be Girls for its courageous storytelling and authentic portrayal of adolescence. Competing against films like Big Boys and Jazzy, it stood out for its raw and intimate narrative. This win not only marks a high point for the film but also shines a spotlight on India’s independent cinema movement.

Expressing his excitement, Ali Fazal called it a victory for bold and honest storytelling. He stated, "Independent films are about pushing boundaries and telling stories that need to be heard. Girls Will Be Girls does exactly that, and we couldn’t be prouder."

A proud moment for Indian cinema as "Girls Will Be Girls"


Richa Chadha shared how the film was a deeply personal journey. She recalled discussing the script with Talati over long walks and road trips, reflecting on the emotional intensity of teenage years. “We don’t realise it then, but as teenagers, everything feels like the end of the world. That’s what makes this story so relatable," she said.

Apart from the John Cassavetes Award, the film also earned a nomination for Best Supporting Performance for Kani Kusruti. The victory adds to a growing list of achievements for Indian independent films on the global stage, following the success of All We Imagine As Light and Laapataa Ladies.



With this win, Girls Will Be Girls has not just made history but also paved the way for more Indian stories to find recognition worldwide.

