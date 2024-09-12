‘Girls will be girls’ review: Slow-moving drama confronts harsh truths

GIRLS WILL BE GIRLS

By: Anjali Mehta

THE coming of age drama about womanhood follows up an award-winning premiere at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, with a UK cinema release on September 20.

Academically gifted 16-year-old Mira (Preeti Panigrahi) has a sexual awakening after meeting new student Srinivas (Kesav Binoy Kiron), who is a little older than her and more experienced.

When her youthfully spirited mother Anila (Kani Kusruti) tells her to invite the boy over, it isn’t long before Mira feels like she is competing with her mother for the affections of Srinivas.

Meanwhile, her elderly school principal increasingly fails to keep control of the teenage students. As Mira’s relationship deepens, she takes the next step with Srinivas, at the expense of her grades.

The predominantly English language film about relationships, growing up and the sexual awakening of a teenager is a slow-burning drama that looks at the harsh reality of about growing up as a female in modern society.

The well-shot film doesn’t shy away from uncomfortable truths and often explicit scenes as it delivers an unflinching portrayal of adolescence and womanhood, without romanticising it. The flawed, vulnerable characters are relatable and brought to life by strong performances.

Preeti Panigrahi in particular is outstanding and delivers one of the best performances by an Indian actress this year with her restrained role as the confused teen.

She brings a rawness to her character and puts across the uncertainty felt by teenagers. Whilst thought-provoking, Girls Will Be Girls is let down by the painfully slow pace, which requires a lot of patience from audiences.

Despite being around 20 minutes too long, it kind of ends abruptly, after such a long build up. This is ultimately a movie that will most appeal to those who can see the various messaging, which is more a commentary on a young woman’s experience than being an entertaining movie.