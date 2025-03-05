Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Gen Z and the soft life: The ultimate rejection of hustle culture

If there’s one thing Gen Z is not here for, it’s burnout.

Gen Z and the soft life

Soft Life Mode

iStock
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMar 05, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
See Full Bio

The era of bragging about 16-hour workdays, skipping vacations, and living for the weekend. Over. Instead, this generation is embracing the soft life. A lifestyle that prioritises mental peace, flexible work, and enjoying the present instead of just grinding for the future.

But what is the soft life? And why does it seem like Gen Z has collectively decided they’d rather sip iced coffee at noon than chase corner office promotions? Let’s break it down.

What exactly is the soft life?

The soft life is not about being lazy. It’s not about quitting jobs, avoiding responsibilities, or expecting life to be easy. Instead, it’s about working smarter, not harder and making sure that work doesn’t consume your entire existence.

For Gen Z, success isn’t just about climbing the corporate ladder. It’s about:

• Making enough money to live comfortably without sacrificing happiness.

• Prioritizing mental health and rest.

• Choosing careers that align with their interests instead of just chasing fat paychecks.

• Having time to enjoy life.

It’s a direct response to the hustle culture that dominates millennial life. Where “busyness” is seen as a badge of honor, and burnout is almost expected. Gen Z saw that, learned from it, and said, “No, thanks.”

Bye-bye, hustle culture. Hello, balance.

Remember when grind culture was the norm? When people flexed about pulling all-nighters at the office and never taking a day off? That’s precisely what Gen Z is rejecting.

For years, success was tied to overworking, like long hours, constant stress, and the idea that if you weren’t exhausted, you weren’t working hard enough. But after watching millennials burn out in record numbers, Gen Z is rewriting the script.

Instead of working themselves into the ground, they’re prioritising:

  • Remote work & flexibility – because who wants to be stuck in traffic for two hours every day?
  • Mental well-being – because no job is worth sacrificing your sanity.
  • Financial independence without suffering – because money is important, but so is enjoying life.

The digital nomad dream: Work hard but from a beach


Work mode and Beach ModeiStock

One of the biggest shifts? Gen Z is no longer obsessed with traditional 9-to-5 jobs. Instead, they’re making money on their terms. Whether that’s through freelancing, content creation, or working remotely from anywhere in the world.

More Gen Z workers are opting for flexible careers that let them live life first and fit work around it instead of the other way around.

Soft life, soft savings: A new approach to money

Now, here’s where it gets interesting. Unlike previous generations who saved aggressively for retirement, Gen Z is all about “soft saving”. Spending on experiences, prioritizing happiness, and balancing both short-term joy and long-term security.

Instead of hustling non-stop to retire at 50, they’re finding ways to live a comfortable life now while still being financially smart.

Of course, this doesn’t mean they’re reckless. Gen Z is more financially aware than people think. They just value a life well-lived over a bank account full of money they’ll never get to enjoy.

The criticism: Is the soft life too soft?

Not everyone is convinced. Some argue that the soft life mindset encourages people to avoid hard work or that it’s unrealistic for everyone to work remotely or travel constantly.

And sure, not every job can be done from a laptop in a beach hut. But Gen Z isn’t saying work shouldn’t be hard. They’re just saying it shouldn’t consume your entire existence.

Even those who work in traditional jobs are bringing the soft life philosophy into their lives by:

•Setting strict work boundaries (no emails after hours? Yes, please.)

•Negotiating better pay & benefits (because working hard should be rewarded)

•Prioritizing hobbies, relationships, and travel just as much as career goals.

Because at the end of the day, what’s the point of working if you’re too tired to enjoy life?

Living easy, loving every moment

Gen Z isn’t rejecting work. They’re rejecting pointless suffering. They’re choosing to work in a way that allows them to live life fully now, not just when they retire.

And honestly? They might just be onto something.

So, if you ever catch a Gen Z sipping an iced latte on a weekday afternoon, laptop open, completely unbothered, just know: they’ve cracked the code.

burnoutfinancial independenceflexible workgen zhustle culturemental healthrelationshipssoft lifetravelwork boundaries

Related News

Destinations in the UK

5 hidden gem destinations in the UK

jay-z
Entertainment

Jay-Z files defamation lawsuit against woman who dropped rape allegations

How to Navigate the Volatile Cryptocurrency Market: Tips and Strategies
Sponsored Feature

How to Navigate the Volatile Cryptocurrency Market: Tips and Strategies

UK destinations
Travel

6 popular set-jetting UK destinations featured on screen

More For You

Top Indian dishes taking over the UK

A variety of Indian dishes served on a table.

iStock

Top Indian dishes taking over the UK

In the UK, a new wave of Indian-inspired comfort food takes over kitchens, restaurants, and street food stalls. From Keema toasties to Butter Chicken Biryani, these dishes blend nostalgia with innovation, offering a taste of home-cooked flavors in fresh and exciting ways.

So, what’s driving this trend? A mix of cultural nostalgia, global fusion, and a craving for bold, hearty flavors. Let’s take a closer look at how these Indian-inspired comfort dishes are making their way onto British plates.

Keep ReadingShow less
obesity-representational-iStock

India is projected to have the second-highest number of overweight and obese adults—218m men and 231m women—after China. (Representational image: iStock)

Global obesity to reach 3.8 bn by 2050; India among worst affected: Study

BY 2050, the number of overweight and obese people worldwide could reach 3.8 billion, with India accounting for over 440 million, a global study published in The Lancet journal has estimated.

India is projected to have the second-highest number of overweight and obese adults—218m men and 231m women—after China, while the United States, Brazil, and Nigeria follow, according to researchers, including those from the Indian Council of Medical Research.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ramadan fasting secrets: How going hungry could unlock a longer, healthier life

Fasting for health: Scientists are uncovering how Ramadan’s ancient practice benefits longevity

Getty Images

Ramadan fasting secrets: How going hungry could unlock a longer, healthier life

What if I told you the secret to a longer, healthier life lies not in what we eat, but in when we don’t? For millions observing Ramadan, fasting from dawn to dusk is a spiritual journey. But science is now revealing that this ancient practise might also be a gateway to longevity.

Take Ahmed, a 45-year-old teacher from Cairo. For years, he battled high blood pressure and fatigue. During Ramadan, something changed. By abstaining from food and drink during daylight hours, he felt a surge of energy and mental clarity. By the month’s end, his blood pressure had normalised. Ahmed’s story isn’t just anecdotal though but it’s backed by science.

Breaking fast at sunset – more than a spiritual act, it’s a boost for the body and mindGetty Images

Keep ReadingShow less
Top 10 best strapless bras of 2025: Zero slips, all support, pure confidence!

Strapless, seamless, and stress-free—find the perfect fit for every outfit

iStock

Top 10 best strapless bras of 2025: Zero slips, all support, pure confidence!

Ladies, we all know the struggle. You’ve got the perfect outfit—a slinky dress, a cute off-shoulder top, or that dreamy backless number. But then, reality strikes: what the hell do you wear underneath? Because let’s be honest, most strapless bras either slide down faster than your willpower at a dessert buffet or feel like a medieval torture device squeezing the life out of you. But fear not! I’ve scoured to find the absolute best strapless bras of 2025 that actually stay up, give you support, and don’t make you want to rip them off halfway through the night. Let’s dive in!


Keep ReadingShow less
Leicester’s 'unhealthy' fast food outlets sparks obesity concerns

A Leicester City council spokesman said the authority was “aware of the increasing number of takeaways in the city”

Getty Images

Leicester’s 'unhealthy' fast food outlets spark obesity concerns

Hannah Richardson

LEICESTER ranks among the top 20 areas of England with the most fast food joints compared to its population. The city came in 17th of 152 local authority areas for the number of unhealthy eateries, with 153.5 for every 100,000 residents.

The figures, published by the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities, show an increase in such outlets, up from 137.1 per 100,000 in 2017.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc