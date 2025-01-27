Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Study shows Gen Z's growing acceptance of authoritarianism in UK

The report highlights that 52 per cent of those aged 13 to 27 believe the UK would be a better place if a strong leader governed without the need for elections or parliament.

gen-z-getty

On media trust, 58 per cent of Gen Z respondents viewed social media posts from friends as equally or more trustworthy than traditional journalism. (Representational image: Getty)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraJan 27, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

A RECENT study has revealed growing support for authoritarianism among Generation Z in the UK, with more than half favouring a strong leader over parliamentary democracy.

Conducted by the polling company Craft, the findings are part of Channel 4's report, Gen Z: Trends, Truth, and Trust, based on responses from 3,000 adults across all age groups.

The report highlights that 52 per cent of those aged 13 to 27 believe the UK would be a better place if a strong leader governed without the need for elections or parliament. Additionally, 33 per cent of Gen Z respondents said the country would benefit from military rule.

The survey also revealed that 47 per cent of Gen Z think society needs radical change through revolution, compared to 33 per cent of those aged 45 to 65.

A significant gender divide was noted, with 45 per cent of male respondents from Gen Z feeling that efforts to promote women’s equality have led to discrimination against men.

A similar proportion agreed that gender equality measures had gone far enough.

On media trust, 58 per cent of Gen Z respondents viewed social media posts from friends as equally or more trustworthy than traditional journalism.

Influencers such as Andrew Tate and Jordan Peterson were found to command similar levels of trust among 42 per cent of male respondents.

Participants expressed a range of perspectives. A 25-year-old from Cornwall said he felt targeted as a “regular straight white man,” suggesting the pendulum of cultural advantage had swung too far.

An 18-year-old from Hertfordshire noted the growing appeal of alternative narratives, saying, “The people we watch propagate the idea that the West is a falling civilisation.”

Channel 4’s chief executive, Alex Mahon, described Gen Z as both the most liberal and authoritarian generation. She highlighted their media savviness and exposure to polarising social media, which has contributed to societal tensions and disengagement from democracy.

Channel 4 also reported a 50 per cent increase in consumption of its content online, with 1.8 billion views across its platforms, reflecting a growing demand for impartial news.

authoritarianismchannel 4generation zparliamentary democracysocial mediagender dividegen z

Related News

weight-loss jab-iStock
News

Pharmacy leaders raise concerns over weight-loss jab sales

More For You

Kush Desai

Desai previously served as deputy communications director for the 2024 Republican National Convention and was communications director for the Republican Party of Iowa. (Photo: X/@K_SDesai)

Trump names Kush Desai as White House deputy press secretary

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump has appointed Asian-American former journalist Kush Desai as deputy press secretary, the White House announced on Friday.

Desai previously served as deputy communications director for the 2024 Republican National Convention and was communications director for the Republican Party of Iowa.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump praises Starmer for 'good job'

Keir Starmer gestures as he speaks during a press conference at the Downing Street. (Photo by Henry Nicholls - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Donald Trump praises Starmer for 'good job'

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump applauded British prime minister Keir Starmer on Saturday (25) for doing "a very good job", saying the two leaders would have a call within 24 hours.

"I think he's done a very good job thus far," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One. "I like him a lot".

Keep ReadingShow less
India marks 76th Republic Day with military spectacle

India's president Droupadi Murmu (2L) with guest of honour, Indonesian president Prabowo Subianto (2R) and India's prime minister Narendra Modi (R) arrive to attend India's 76th Republic Day parade in New Delhi. (Photo by SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP via Getty Images)

India marks 76th Republic Day with military spectacle

INDIA celebrated its 76th Republic Day on Sunday (26) with a grand display of its military might that included elite marching contingents, missiles and indigenous weapon systems, with Indonesian president Prabowo Subianto gracing the occasion as the chief guest.

In a first, a tri-services tableau, depicting the broader spirit of "jointness" among the armed forces, rolled down Kartavya Path, the centrepiece boulevard of the national capital.

Keep ReadingShow less
Election turnout declines as ‘voters question their impact’

Electoral Commission chief Vijay Rangarajan

Election turnout declines as ‘voters question their impact’

VOTERS are staying away from polling stations in constituencies where results seem predictable, the head of the elections watchdog said.

Electoral Commission chief Vijay Rangarajan said overall turnout in the recent general election had slumped to “down at the 60 per cent mark”, with notably lower participation in seats where “people were more confident of the outcome.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Exclusive: Stars step up security after attack on Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan

Exclusive: Stars step up security after attack on Saif Ali Khan

ACTORS, celebrities and wealthy residents in India are strengthening their security measures following the recent attack on Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan.

Heads of leading security firms in the country have told Eastern Eye that stalkers, over-enthusiastic fans and gangsters pose significant threats to top stars. They warned that unregistered security agencies operating without proper regulatory oversight also endanger celebrities’ lives in Mumbai, India’s financial capital, where a lot of film stars and business leaders have their homes.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc