Psychologist explains mental health benefits of Gen Z's 'barebacking' travel trend

The term was reportedly coined by podcaster Curtis Morton

Psychologist explains mental health benefits of Gen Z’s ‘barebacking’ travel trend

Choosing to travel without headphones or a phone

Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMay 03, 2025
A new commuting trend among Generation Z known as ‘barebacking’ is drawing attention – and some confusion – for its unusual name and low-tech approach to daily travel. Despite initial assumptions, the practice has nothing to do with sexual behaviour. Instead, it refers to travelling on public transport without the use of technology or entertainment, such as phones, music, or podcasts.

The term was reportedly coined by podcaster Curtis Morton and is considered a cousin to the earlier ‘rawdogging’ trend, where individuals would endure long-haul flights or journeys without digital distractions. While the idea of commuting in silence may sound unpleasant to some, psychologists suggest it may offer significant mental health benefits.

Speaking to LADbible, psychologist Danni Haig described barebacking as “a quiet rebellion against overstimulation”, especially in a generation that has grown up surrounded by screens and constant digital input. “Gen Z have grown up in a world that’s constantly on, where every spare second is filled with scrolling, streaming, or swiping,” she said.

Choosing to travel without headphones or a phone, Haig explained, is not necessarily a sign of boredom, but rather a way to reclaim mental space and focus. “Stripped-back travel can be surprisingly beneficial,” she said. “When we remove constant stimulation, we allow the nervous system to settle, which helps reduce anxiety and increase our ability to focus.”

She added that periods of stillness during a commute can give the brain room to breathe, potentially enhancing creativity, emotional regulation, and self-awareness. According to Haig, the practice can be seen as a form of mindfulness, helping individuals become more comfortable with their own thoughts and less reliant on external distractions.

“In a world that encourages constant distraction, training ourselves to sit with our thoughts – even when that feels uncomfortable – is powerful,” she said. “The trend itself shows a really healthy instinct: a desire to disconnect in order to feel more present, more resilient, and more in control.”

While the term ‘barebacking’ may raise eyebrows, the trend has resonated with some young commuters seeking a more mindful and intentional start to their day. However, it has also reportedly unsettled fellow passengers who are unaccustomed to eye contact or unoccupied travellers on busy public transport.

One of the unintended consequences of the trend is that it can lead to prolonged eye contact with strangers, which some commuters find uncomfortable. Traditional unspoken rules of public transport – such as avoiding interaction and keeping one’s head down – can make this behaviour seem unusual or even intrusive.

Despite that, the trend appears to highlight a broader cultural shift among younger generations towards managing screen time, reducing overstimulation, and seeking mental clarity. Psychologists like Haig argue that practices like barebacking can offer a simple yet effective way to improve wellbeing – especially in a world where silence and stillness are becoming increasingly rare.

