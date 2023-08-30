Website Logo
From Sara Ali Khan to Sanjay Dutt, Bollywood celebs celebrate Raksha Bandhan with fervour

Dutt wished his two sisters Priya and Namrata on Rakhi with a sweet message on his Instagram handle.

Photo credit: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

By: Mohnish Singh

As the country celebrates Raksha Bandhan, which is dedicated to the bond of love and care between siblings, Bollywood celebs shared pictures of their celebration and extended best wishes on this festival.

Actress Sara Ali Khan posted an adorable picture of the Rakhi celebration with the family on her Instagram handle. In the picture, she can be seen posing with Kareena Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Saba Ali Khan and Inaaya was seen sitting on Sara’s lap.

Sara captioned the picture, “Happy Raksha Bandhan”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Kangana Ranaut also shared a throwback picture of her sibling on Instagram Stories. She also captioned the image and wrote ”Three Musketeers.”

Huma Qureshi greeted her actor-brother Saqib Saleem on Raksha Bandhan and posted a picture with him on Instagram Stories. ”This is how he shows his love,” she captioned the photo.

On the occasion of Rakhi, Jackie Shroff shared a photo collage of his children, Tiger and Krishna Shroff. The post included a mix of nostalgic childhood photos, cherished recollections, and even a contemporary snapshot that brilliantly depicted their sibling’s love. Among the snapshots, one image shows Krishna lifting her brother, Tiger. “Always protecting each other since childhood. Tiger and Krishna, my heart’s pride and joy,” he captioned the image.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jackie Shroff (@apnabhidu)

Actor Sanjay Dutt also wished his two sisters Priya and Namrata on Rakhi with a sweet message on his Instagram handle.

He wrote, “My dearest Priya and Anju, on this Raksha Bandhan, I want to remind you both of the deep love and respect I hold for you. Just as you’ve been my pillars of strength, I promise to always stand by you, protecting and cherishing our bond. May our connection remain as pure and unbreakable as a sister’s love. Wishing you a joyful and blessed Raksha Bandhan!@priyadutt @namrata62”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay)

Actor Sanjay Kapoor shared a throwback picture of himself along with Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, and Reena Marwah and wrote in the caption, “Happy Raksha Bandhan!”

Madhuri Dixit Nene posted a photo of herself applying a tilak to her brother’s forehead on her Instagram account.

Through these amazing pictures, celebrities have made the festivity more special.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

