‘Freedom at Midnight’ ropes in five international actors to cast

StudioNext and Nikhil Advani’s Emmay Entertainment are co-producing the show, based on the book of the same name by Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins.

By: Mohnish Singh

The makers of the political thriller series Freedom at Midnight have added five international actors to the cast.

The five actors — Luke McGibney, Andrew Cullum, Richard Teverson, Alistair Finlay, and Cordelia Bugeja — will play pivotal roles in the Sony LIV series, which comes from filmmaker Nikkhil Advani and aims to bring alive defining moments from India’s partition, a press release said.

Jubilee star Sidhant Gupta, Chirag Vohra of Scam 1992 fame, and popular TV actor Rajendra Chawla are playing Jawaharlal Nehru, Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, respectively, in the series.

McGibney and Bugeja are essaying the roles of Lord Louis Mountbatten and Lady Edwina Mountbatten, the last Viceroy and Vicereine of India, respectively.

Finlay has been cast as Archibald Wavell, the Commander-in-Chief and Viceroy of India preceding Mountbatten. Cullum portrays Clement Attlee, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom from 1945 to 1951.

Teverson is starring as Cyril Radcliffe, the chairman of the Boundary Commission for the Partition of India.

According to the makers, Freedom at Midnight is an epic political thriller drama that highlights “several incidents from the year of India’s independence and interconnected stories about crucial events and personalities who played a significant role in writing the country’s history as we know today”.

Advani is attached as the showrunner and director of the series. The story is penned by Abhinandan Gupta, Adwitiya Kareng Das, Gundeep Kaur, Divya Nidhi Sharma, Revanta Sarabhai, and Ethan Taylor.

