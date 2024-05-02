  • Thursday, May 02, 2024
First look of Indian Independence saga ‘Freedom at Midnight’ out

The cast includes Sidhant Gupta, Chirag Vohra, and Rajendra Chawla embodying iconic figures like Jawaharlal Nehru, Mahatma Gandhi, and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Still from Freedom at Midnight (Image source: Sony LIV)

By: Mohnish Singh

The first look of filmmaker Nikkhil Advani‘s most-awaited project Freedom at Midnight has been unveiled.

The political drama delves into India’s independence movement, weaving together untold tales and critical moments from the era when the country’s then-British colonial rulers partitioned the country into India and Pakistan.

The cast includes Sidhant Gupta, Chirag Vohra, and Rajendra Chawla embodying iconic figures like Jawaharlal Nehru, Mahatma Gandhi, and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

 

Sharing more details about Freedom at Midnight, Nikkhil Advani in a statement said, “The show has been a result of unwavering dedication and relentless determination, sparked by a simple conversation with Danish Khan about the iconic book. Our commitment to authenticity has been unwavering throughout this journey. This show is a profound tribute to the luminaries of our freedom movement–Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel–who courageously led the charge for independence. We, at Emmay Entertainment, are elated to present this narrative that encapsulates the essence of modern India, and there’s no better platform for it than Sony LIV, a trailblazer in showcasing content that not only celebrates India’s heritage but also resonates with global audiences.”

He added, “So many of us know the major milestones of the sacrifices and struggles that led to the independence of India. What Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins got was access to Dickie Mountbatten’s diaries and notes. To the man himself. And so in between all those major milestones, we have some very personal accounts that make that time come alive and the moments sing with truth. We have tried to capture that. Danish Sir and Saugata’s only mantra has been “authenticity” and we have followed it blindly.”

The show is based on the 1975 non-fiction book by Larry Collins and Dominique Lapierre. It will be out on Sony LIV soon.

