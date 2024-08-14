  • Wednesday, August 14, 2024
Former England cricketer Graham Thorpe took his own life, confirms wife

Graham Thorpe was a respected figure, having played for England from 1993 to 2005, followed by 12 years in coaching roles.

Thorpe played in 100 Test matches and 82 one-day internationals for England. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

Former England batsman Graham Thorpe died after being struck by a train at a railway station, according to an inquest into his death on Tuesday.

Thorpe, aged 55, took his own life, as revealed by his wife Amanda in an interview with The Times on Monday.

The incident occurred on the morning of August 4 at Esher railway station in southwest London, where Thorpe sustained “traumatic injuries,” the Surrey Coroner’s Court in Woking was informed.

During a brief hearing, area coroner Simon Wickens recorded Thorpe’s cause of death as multiple injuries.

The coroner expressed “sincere condolences” to Thorpe’s family and everyone affected by his life and career. A date for the full inquest will be set later.

Thorpe’s death has led to widespread mourning within the cricket community. He was a respected figure, having played for England from 1993 to 2005, followed by 12 years in coaching roles.

In May 2022, Thorpe was hospitalised and declared “seriously ill.” Amanda Thorpe shared with The Times that her husband had previously attempted suicide two years ago and remained unwell.

“Despite having a wife and two daughters whom he loved and who loved him, he did not get better. He was so unwell in recent times, and he really did believe that we would be better off without him, and we are devastated that he acted on that and took his own life,” Amanda said.

She further said, “Graham was renowned as someone who was very mentally strong on the field and he was in good physical health. But mental illness is a real disease and can affect anyone.”

Thorpe’s daughter, Kitty, 22, stated that the family “are not ashamed” of discussing his death, saying, “There is nothing to hide and it is not a stigma.”

Thorpe played in 100 Test matches and 82 one-day internationals for England, scoring over 9,000 runs, including 16 Test hundreds.

(With inputs from AFP)

