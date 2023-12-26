‘Fighter’ to ‘Pushpa 2’, a look at most anticipated Indian films of 2024

By: Mohnish Singh

The 2024 film release lineup looks excellent so far! From Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter to Akshay Kumar’s Welcome 3, it seems like a great year as far as Bollywood is concerned. Many other films have the audience waiting with bated breaths. Let’s check out the list here.

1. Fighter

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the upcoming aerial action thriller film stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. Fighter promises adrenaline-pumping action. Recently, the makers unveiled the official teaser of the film which received a good response from the fans. The film is all set to hit theatres on January 25, 2024.

2. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial stars Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles. The film is touted to be an action thriller and will hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024.

3. Chandu Champion

Helmed by Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion is based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up. Actor Kartik Aaryan will be seen in the lead role. Chandu Champion marks Kartik’s first collaboration with director Kabir Khan. It will hit the theatres on June 14, 2024.

4. Singham Again

The third installment of the superhit franchise Singham stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles. Directed by Rohit Shetty the film will hit the theatres on the occasion of Independence Day 2024.

5. Pushpa 2

Talking about the most anticipated films, how can we forget Allu Arjun’s pan-India film Pushpa: The Rule? The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles and will hit the theatres on August 15, 2024.

6. Kalki 2898 AD

The sci-fi action thriller film starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani in the lead roles is helmed by Nag Ashwin. Earlier the makers unveiled the teaser of the film which received decent responses from the fans.

7. Stree 2

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the sequel of the hit horror comedy film Stree. Helmed by Amar Kaushik, the film stars Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana in the lead roles. It will be released in theatres in August 2024.

8. Jigra

Helmed by Vasan Bala, the film stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role. It marks Alia and Vasan’s first on-screen collaboration. The film is all set to hit theatres on September 27, 2024. Director Vasan Bala previously helmed films like Monica O My Darling, a crime thriller film Peddlers, and Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota.

9. Game Changer

Directed by Shankar, the action thriller film starring RRR actor Ram Charan and Kiara Advani is among the most anticipated films of 2024. However, the official release date of the film is still awaited.

10. Welcome To The Jungle

Welcome 3 or Welcome To The Jungle is being directed by Ahmed Khan. The star cast of the film includes Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Disha Patani, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Dutt, Rajpal Yadav, Shreyas Talpade, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Rahul Dev, Mukesh Tiwari, Sharib Hashmi, Inaamulhaq, Zakir Hussain, and Yashpal Sharma. It will release in the theatres on the occasion of Christmas 2024.

