Exciting details emerge on Nayanthara’s character in Shah Rukh Khan’s next

Shah Rukh Khan (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

After his son Aaryan Khan got bail in the drugs-on-cruise case, superstar Shah Rukh Khan has decided to get back to work. If reports are to be believed, he will soon commence the next schedule of his much-awaited film with Atlee Kumar.

The yet-to-be-titled film also stars Nayanthara in the lead role. Rumours were rife lately that the actress had exited the project due to date issues. But fresh reports suggest that she is very much a part of the high-profile film.

“Nayanthara is still very much a part of the film. She has not quit. Nobody knows why the media wrote stories like that and tried to hit an already stressed human being. It was done in a bad taste,” a source in the know informs an entertainment publication.

Nevertheless, now some interesting details have emerged on the character that Nayanthara plays in the upcoming film. Reportedly, the talented actress will be seen in the role of an investigating officer.

The same source adds, “Nayanthara plays an investigating officer in Atlee’s next. Yes, Shah Rukh Khan plays a dual role – of the father and the son. The movie’s premise is about this one man (played by SRK) who leads a group of wrongly accused female jail mates (played by Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, and others) and turns them into a group of vigilantes fighting against social evils. It is very similar to Money Heist but in a much more Indianised fashion. Nayanthara plays the top cop investigating the case and it’s her versus Shah Rukh in the film, but they also play love interests.”

The film is expected to enter theatres in 2022.