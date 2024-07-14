England and Spain face off in Euro 2024 final

General view outside the Olympiastadion in Berlin as the flags of Spain and England are seen ahead of the Euro 2024 final. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Vivek Mishra

England aim to win their first men’s major international tournament since 1966 as they face Spain in the Euro 2024 final on Sunday. The match will be held at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, starting at 8pm (BST).

Spain, featuring teenage player Lamine Yamal, have been the standout team of the tournament. They have eliminated several top teams, winning all six matches on their way to the final. Spain aims to become European champions for the fourth time, following wins in 1964, 2008, and 2012.

England, despite struggling against some opponents, delivered a strong performance in the semi-finals against the Netherlands. Ollie Watkins came off the bench to score the decisive goal in a 2-1 victory. This is England’s second consecutive European Championship final, following their penalty shoot-out loss to Italy at Wembley three years ago.

A win would give England their first title in 58 years, since their 1966 World Cup victory.

“We know that we have to do this one, we have to get this trophy to really feel the respect of the rest of the football world,” England manager Gareth Southgate said on Saturday. England were semi-finalists at the 2018 World Cup, lost the Euro 2020 final, and exited the 2022 World Cup in the quarter-finals.

Led by Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham, England entered the tournament as strong contenders but won only once in the group stage, against Serbia, and scored just two goals.

They needed Bellingham’s late goal to win against Slovakia in the last 16, then won on penalties against Switzerland and narrowly beat the Netherlands.

Spain will be England’s toughest challenge yet. This is the first meeting between the two teams at a major tournament since Euro 96, where England won on penalties in the quarter-finals.

“The belief has grown as we’ve gone through the tournament,” Kane said. “What we have been through with the late goals and the penalty shoot-outs builds resilience and builds belief. The team is obviously confident.”

Spain, under coach Luis de la Fuente, have reached their first men’s major tournament final since their victories at Euro 2008, the 2010 World Cup, and Euro 2012.

With Rodri Hernandez in midfield and wingers Nico Williams and Yamal, Spain have impressed throughout the tournament.

Spain won all their group games without conceding a goal, defeating Croatia and Italy. They beat Germany in extra time in the quarter-finals and overcame France in the semi-finals with a stunning goal from Yamal.

“Tomorrow is when I will ask the least of my team. They have been giving everything. Tomorrow is simply about enjoying it,” De la Fuente said. “We are two great sides, the best two teams. Of course it will be a very even game. It really is just little details that decide matches like these. The team that makes the fewest mistakes has more chances of winning.”

Spain will have Dani Carvajal and Robin Le Normand back from suspension. England are expected to remain unchanged, with Kane leading the attack and Watkins starting on the bench.

UK media reports suggest that England fans could make up half of the crowd at the 71,000-capacity Olympiastadion, despite both finalists receiving an official allocation of 10,000 tickets. The Olympiastadion was also the venue for the 2006 World Cup final, when Italy beat France on penalties.

(With inputs from AFP)