Dwayne Johnson transforms into UFC legend Mark Kerr in ‘The Smashing Machine’ trailer

Dwayne Johnson has never looked or sounded like this before. In The Smashing Machine, the former wrestler turned Hollywood star completely ditches his polished persona to play Mark Kerr, a troubled UFC legend whose battles outside the ring were as intense as the ones inside.
The upcoming film, which drops in cinemas on 3 October, is directed by Benny Safdie, half of the filmmaking duo behind Uncut Gems. This marks his first solo directorial project, and he’s diving deep into the rough, real-life story of Kerr, a powerhouse from the early days of MMA who found fame in the late ’90s but also struggled with addiction and personal chaos.
Johnson’s transformation is more than just makeup, although fans online are stunned by how unrecognisable he looks in the trailer, thanks to subtle prosthetics, a different hairstyle, and an accent that trades in his usual charm for a Midwestern tone. What really hits hard is the emotional shift: Johnson isn’t playing a hero here, but a man unravelling under pressure.
The trailer sets the tone with a swollen-eyed Kerr in a doctor’s office, quietly introducing himself to a young boy and his mother. It’s clear from the start this isn’t a glossy sports drama but a story about pain, addiction, and trying to hold onto something real. Emily Blunt plays Kerr’s partner Dawn Staples, marking her second team-up with Johnson after Jungle CruiseJungle Cruise. Their chemistry is more grounded this time, dealing with the cracks forming in a high-stakes life.
The movie draws inspiration from the 2002 HBO documentary of the same name, which gave an unfiltered look at Kerr’s career and his downward spiral. Safdie has taken that foundation and crafted a story that’s as much about personal demons as it is about physical ones. Johnson, who’s also producing the film, has said he was drawn to Safdie’s raw, honest storytelling and wanted to take on something that pushed him past his comfort zone.
With its intense subject matter, stripped-down performances, and a lead actor almost disappearing into the role, The Smashing Machine could be one of this year’s strongest character studies, not just a sports film, but a portrait of pain, fame, and survival.
