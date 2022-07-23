Black Adam director shuts down rumours of Henry Cavill’s Superman and Zachary Levi’s Shazam joining Dwayne Johnson

By: Mohnish Singh

DC fans are really looking forward to seeing Dwyane Johnson AKA The Rock in Jaume Collet-Serra’s Black Adam. The film, which has been in the pipeline for over a decade now, is the actor’s passion project and he is quite excited to present it to his fans.

Jaume Collet-Serra, known for helming Jungle Cruise, recently appeared at San Diego Comic-Con to discuss the much-anticipated film. He also shut down the rumours of Zachary Levi’s Shazam and Henry Cavil’s Superman joining Dwyane Johnson to fight him. He said that fans should not expect Zachary Levi or Henry Cavill to appear in Black Adam.

“Our movie is an original story,” Collet-Serra told a publication, “By the time the movie ends, he doesn’t know who Shazam or Superman is.”

The director added, “He has to adapt to why he is here, what the world is about.”

Earlier, Dwyane Johnson responded to a fan on Twitter who expressed interest in a face-off between Superman and Black Adam.

“From back in the day when I was wrestling in flea markets for $40 bucks a match, all the way to now,” Johnson’s tweet reads. “I’ve learned to always listen to the audience because they will always lead you to where you need to go. I hear you & I always got you.”

Apart from The Rock, Black Adam also features Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie’s Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate, and Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz on the cast. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui also play important characters in the film.

“Like most kids growing up, I dreamed about being a superhero,” Johnson previously said of making Black Adam. “As a kid, Superman was the hero I always wanted to be. But, a few years into my fantasy, I realized that Superman was the hero I could never be. I was too rebellious. Too rambunctious. Too resistant to convention and authority.”

“Despite my troubles, I was still a good kid with a good heart – I just liked to do things my way,” Johnson wrote on Instagram. “Now, years later as a man, with the same DNA I had as a kid – my superhero dreams have come true. I’m honoured to join the iconic #DCUniverse and it’s a true pleasure to become BLACK ADAM. BLACK ADAM is blessed by magic with powers equal to SUPERMAN, but the difference is he doesn’t toe the mark or walk the line. He’s a rebellious, one-of-a-kind superhero, who’ll always do what’s right for the people – but he does it his way. Truth and justice – the BLACK ADAM way.”

