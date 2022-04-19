Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan announces film with Rajkumar Hirani

Shah Rukh Khan (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

After months of speculations and countless media reports, it has been officially confirmed that superstar Shah Rukh Khan is teaming up with acclaimed filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani for his next titled Dunki. The high-profile film will mark their maiden collaboration.

The two announced the collaboration in a rather unique way. A video that SRK shared on social media sees him looking at a wall filled with posters of Hirani’s previous blockbusters such as Munna Bhai M.B.B.S (2003), PK (2014), and Sanju (2018). Soon, the filmmaker also enters the frame and the two have a conversation about how the filmmaker created so many iconic characters. Suddenly, SRK asks Hirani if there is something like that for him too, and he says yes.

SRK wrote in the caption of the video,” Dear @hirani.rajkumar sir, aap toh mere Santa Claus nikle. Aap shuru karo main time pe pahunch jaunga. Actually, main toh set par hi rehne lagunga! Feeling humbled and excited to finally work with you. Bringing to you all #Dunki in cinemas on 22nd December 2023.

There were rumours that Taapsee Panni was onboard to play the female lead in the upcoming film. The actress has now also confirmed being a part of the film. She took to her Twitter handle and wrote, “Finally, it is happening! I feel overwhelmed to announce my upcoming film with @iamsrk & @RajkumarHirani.”

Confirming the collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani said “Through the course of my career, Shah Rukh Khan has always been on my wish list and after trying to collaborate several times in the past, we were finally destined to have Dunki mark our partnership. The energy, charisma, humour and charm that he brings to a film is unparalleled and I look forward to bringing that magic to the big screen.”

Adding further, Shah Rukh Khan said, “Raj Kumar Hirani is one of the finest filmmakers of this generation, we have always spoken about working together and I am extremely happy we are finally doing it with Dunki. We have just started shooting this month and I am cherishing every moment of it. Raju ke liye main donkey, monkey…kuch bhi ban sakta hoon!”

Commenting on the same, Taapsee Pannu said, “I am beyond excited to embark on this journey and be a part of this very special film. It’s my first time working with Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan, two people who I deeply respect and admire.”

A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, Dunki is written by Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon. The film went before the cameras a couple of days ago. Filming for the next schedule begins soon in Punjab.