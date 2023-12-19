Website Logo
  Tuesday, December 19, 2023
‘Dunki’: Shah Rukh delivers a cinematic masterpiece ahead of Christmas

The film is out in all cinemas on December 21st, 2023.

Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki

By: Mohnish Singh

In the rustic backdrop of Punjab, Dunki unfolds the tale of four friends bound by a shared dream of reaching England. The challenge? No visa, no ticket. A soldier emerges as their ticket to the land of dreams, leading to a hilarious and heartwarming saga. Boasting an exceptional ensemble cast, including Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover, and the iconic Shah Rukh Khan, the film promises an emotional rollercoaster drawn from real-life experiences.

This collaborative venture between Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani transcends borders, reviving the sweetness and nostalgia of cinema, resonating with universal themes of dreams, love, and friendship. Dunki is more than a film; it’s an immersive experience that takes audiences on an unforgettable journey through the breathtaking landscapes of friendship, love, and the pursuit of dreams.

Complementing the captivating narrative, the music of Dunki is a harmonious blend of emotions, love, and nostalgia. Arijit Singh and Pritam skillfully encapsulate the love-filled journey of Manu and Hardy, with tracks like “Lutt Putt Gaya” setting the romantic stage. Sonu Nigam’s soul-stirring vocals in “Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se” resonate with the film’s theme of yearning for one’s homeland. “O Maahi” captures the power of selfless love, and Diljit Dosanjh adds a vibrant touch with “Banda,” introducing Shah Rukh Khan’s character.

Following the huge box office success of Pathaan and Jawan, anticipation for Shah Rukh Khan’s forthcoming film is at an all-time high. The UK is currently in the midst of a Dunki takeover in the shape of an outlay of outdoor media activations promoting the film in locations around the country as well as branded trucks moving through local communities displaying clips from the film on digital screens. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan has been actively promoting the film in Dubai for the #DUNKIDUBAITAKEOVER where he was recently spotted dancing to the tunes of “O Maahi” from DUNKI on the Global Village Stage to thousands of adoring fans.  Shah Rukh Khan set the stage ablaze with his moves, concluding the performance with his signature romantic pose—a heartwarming gesture that resonated with his diehard fan base.

Produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan, Dunki is a presentation of JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films. The screenplay, crafted by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, is set to be promising an immersive and unforgettable cinematic experience.

