‘Want to end year with film for me’: Shah Rukh on ‘Dunki’

Dunki is set to hit theatres on December 21.

Shah Rukh Khan (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actor Shah Rukh Khan said he wants to end 2023 with a film for himself, Dunki, which is directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The actor has been promoting the film, which also stars Taapsee Pannu.

Khan’s fans are eagerly waiting for his upcoming film Dunki and ahead of its release, the superstar attended a grand event in Dubai.

He talked about his films Pathaan and Dunki and how his upcoming film is special to him.

He grabbed the eyeballs and took over the stage at Dubai’s Global Village. He caught the attention of everyone with his performance on the song ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’. He expressed gratitude towards his fans for being present there.

King Khan’s mega entry at the global village dubai with the dance on Jhoome Jo Pathaan 🔥 #DunkiInDubai #Dunki #DunkiAdvanceBookings #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/wtQfBOYmK3 — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) December 17, 2023

While talking about his film, he said, “I made Jawan fir maine socha maine ladke ladkiyu ke liye bana di apane liye kuch nahy banayi fir maine Dunki bana di. Ye meri vaali film hai jo mere dil ke bahut kareeb hai..year started with ‘Pathaan’ for me, which was always lady’s first for the girls and I want to end the year with a film for me.”

Khan also said he expects the film to leave audiences with a feeling of love for their country and family, “between giggles and laughter.”

In a recent interview, Khan said the film is “touching” and that Hirani has never made a film like it. He also said the film’s name comes from the Punjabi pronunciation of “donkey.”

Dunki promotion also happened on a giant wheel at the Global Village. King Khan also does his signature pose for his fans.

Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. ‘Dunki’, a JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan.

Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is a heartwarming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores.

