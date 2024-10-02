Doctors protest again in India over rape and murder of colleague

Doctors in Kolkata had been on strike for weeks and walked off again on Tuesday, citing unmet promises by the state government to improve hospital safety.

Doctors and social activists carrying a banner, shout slogans during a rally to condemn the rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata, on October 2, 2024. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

TENS of thousands of people marched in one of India’s largest cities after doctors resumed their strike and organised fresh protests over the rape and murder of a colleague.

The 31-year-old’s body was found at a state-run hospital in Kolkata two months ago, sparking national outrage over violence against women. Doctors in the city had been on strike for weeks and walked off again on Tuesday, citing unmet promises by the West Bengal government to improve hospital safety.

On Tuesday evening, thousands joined the protests, with many carrying the Indian flag. Some demonstrators stayed out until Wednesday morning. “We want to send out the message that our protests will not end until we get justice,” said Rimjhim Sinha, 29, who organised the rally.

Kolkata is preparing for Durga Puja, the city’s biggest religious festival. Sinha said that several civil society groups supporting the doctors would use the festival to highlight the need to end violence against women. “The festival of worshipping Goddess Durga epitomises the victory of good over evil,” she said. “This year it will turn into the festival of protests.”

As more demonstrations are expected, a senior police official said over 2,500 additional officers had been deployed across Kolkata.

The victim of the August attack has not been named in line with Indian laws on reporting sexual violence cases. Her father attended the march, saying his family is still “devastated” two months after her death. “My daughter’s soul will not rest in peace until she gets justice,” he said.

Doctors had briefly returned to emergency duties last month but went back on strike, defying a court order to fully resume work. They say the state government’s promises to improve hospital security, including installing better lighting and CCTV, have not been kept.

Tens of thousands of people participated in protests following the August attack. One man has been detained in connection with the murder, but the West Bengal government has faced criticism for its handling of the investigation. Authorities have dismissed the city’s police chief and senior health officials.

The brutal attack has drawn comparisons to the 2012 Delhi gang rape and murder, which also led to widespread protests.

(With inputs from AFP)