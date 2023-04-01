Website Logo
  Saturday, April 01, 2023
Didn’t know I could make people laugh: Sunil Grover

Grover, who received acclaim for his performance in Tandav, Sunflower, and United Kacche, said he is blessed to have got the opportunity to essay interesting roles in the web space.

Sunil Grover (Photo credit: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Sunil Grover has created a space for himself with his impeccable comic timing but the actor says he never believed he had the knack to tickle the funny bone of the audience.

The 45-year-old actor, who gained popularity for playing the characters of Gutthi, Dr Mashhoor Gulati, and Rinku Devi on The Kapil Sharma Show, recalled his first brush with comedy.

“I didn’t know I could make people laugh. I didn’t know there would be any skill or craft involved because I was just copying and mimicking people and people were laughing. Later I learnt, you can earn money from it as well. So, I did masters in theatres and decided to make a career in it,” Grover told PTI in an interview.

“I didn’t know how and where to start from. There was no social media or any other platforms then or I didn’t know you could become an influencer or content creator,” he added.

Having explored different styles of humour on screen, Grover said for him it is all about making people laugh through his characters.

“Comedy can be approached in different ways, it can be mute, slapstick, over the top, exaggerated, realistic, so there are many ways in which you can make people laugh. It all depends on whatever is suitable for that particular project.

“Like Sunflower was a thriller plus comedy, so the vibe was realistic and subtle. In my new show, United Kacche the situation will make you laugh. So, whatever makes people laugh, I am ready to do that.”

Grover, who received acclaim for his performance in Tandav, Sunflower, and the recently released show United Kacche, said he is blessed to have got the opportunity to essay interesting roles in the web space.

Eastern Eye

