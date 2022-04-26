Website Logo
  • Tuesday, April 26, 2022
Trending Now:  

IPL 2022

Dhawan hits 88 as Punjab prevail in tense IPL finish

Mumbai: Shikhar Dhawan of Punjab Kings (PTI Photo/Sportzpics)

By: Sarwar Alam

Shikhar Dhawan smashed an unbeaten 88 for Punjab Kings who withstood a batting blitz from Chennai Super Kings’ Ambati Rayudu to seal an 11-run victory in a hard-fought IPL match on Monday.

Dhawan, playing his 200th match in the Indian Premier League, smashed nine fours and two sixes in his 59-ball knock to guide Punjab, who were put in to bat first at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, to 187-4.

Holders Chennai slipped to 40-3, but Rayudu took on the chase in his 39-ball 78, studded with six sixes, before being bowled by Kagiso Rabada who returned figures of 2-23.

Rayudu smashed three straight sixes and a four off Sandeep Sharma to raise hopes of a victory in a 23-run 16th over.

Skipper MS Dhoni attempted to repeat his pyrotechnics of the previous match when he scored 16 off the final four balls but this time 27 runs from the 20th over proved too big as Chennai closed 11 short.

“I think he (Rayudu) was batting brilliantly but we could have restricted them under 170-175,” said Chennai skipper Ravindra Jadeja.

“I think not getting a good start in the first six (overs), we’re not putting runs on the board in the first six. So we need to improve on that and come back strong.”

Medium-pacer Rishi Dhawan, wearing an unusual mask to protect his face in the event of getting hit by the ball, kept his nerve in the final over to have Dhoni caught at midwicket by Jonny Bairstow.

Punjab bounced back from two straight losses while four-time champions Chennai slumped to their sixth loss in eight matches.

Earlier Shikhar Dhawan lost his opening partner and skipper Mayank Agarwal for 18 after a slow start before adding 110 for the second wicket with fellow left-hander Bhanuka Rajapaksa, who made 42.

Sri Lankan Rajapaksa survived two dropped chances on one and five and finished with two fours and two sixes in his 32-ball knock.

Dhawan put his patchy IPL form behind him, turning up the heat by smashing Mukesh Choudhary for three boundaries in one over. Shortly after he swept Dwaine Pretorius for another boundary to raise his 46th IPL half-century and second of the season.

England’s Liam Livingstone joined Dhawan to keep up the charge as the costliest overseas buy of this IPL auction — Punjab picked him for $1.52 million — hit Pretorius for one four and two sixes in another big over.

He fell in the next over to Choudhary but his seven-ball 19 boosted what turned out to be a winning total.

“Livingstone the way he played some gentle strokes out of the park, that set us up nicely and we got a winning total,” said Rabada.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

IPL 2022
Kohli ‘anxious’ and ‘fried’ but will battle out of alarming slump
IPL 2022
Kohli flops again but Bangalore confident star ‘will come back strong’
IPL 2022
Rahul sends winless Mumbai to eighth IPL loss
IPL 2022
Buttler smashes 116 as Delhi tempers boil over in IPL
IPL 2022
Vintage Dhoni condemns Mumbai to seventh IPL loss
IPL 2022
Covid-hit Delhi kept focus, says Pant after big IPL win
IPL 2022
Warner stars as Covid-hit Delhi crush Punjab in IPL
IPL 2022
Home hero Hardik has newcomers Gujarat flying high in IPL
IPL 2022
Bangalore’s Du Plessis eyes IPL ton after match-winning 96
IPL 2022
Buttler ton, Chahal hat-trick give Royals edge in IPL thriller
IPL 2022
Marsh hospitalised with Covid as IPL’s Delhi suffer virus outbreak
IPL 2022
Miller and ‘nightmare’ Malik shine in IPL Sunday blockbuster
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Regulator: One in 10 UK firms do not provide modern…
India-EU trade and investment talks to restart in June
India, EU announce trade and technology council
What happens in Ukraine will have impact on Indo-Pacific: EU…
Dhawan hits 88 as Punjab prevail in tense IPL finish
Britain launches urban port for delivery drones, flying taxis