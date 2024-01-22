Website Logo
  • Monday, January 22, 2024
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Dev Patel talks about his Oscar-tipped film ‘To Kill A Tiger’

The film has already won 20 awards, including the Best Documentary at the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Festival.

Dev Patel (Photo by Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Dev Patel is in the news for a special documentary film he is executive-producing along with Mindy Kaling. Titled To Kill A Tiger, the documentary charts the emotional journey of Ranjit, a farmer in Jharkhand, India, who forces a social reckoning after his 13-year-old daughter is the victim of a gangrape by three young men, including her cousin.

The official synopsis reads: “Ranjit, a farmer in India, takes on the fight of his life when he demands justice for his 13-year-old daughter, the victim of a brutal gang rape. His decision to support his daughter is virtually unheard of, and his journey unprecedented.”

Directed and written by Nisha Pahuja, To Kill A Tiger is longlisted for this year’s Oscars.

The film has already won 20 awards, including the Best Documentary at the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Festival.

Pahuja, a Canadian filmmaker born in Delhi, was in India when she became involved in the extraordinary case.

“We realised it was problematic treating her differently as we didn’t want her to think she had done anything wrong. She also wanted to come forward to encourage other survivors. She is an incredible young woman. The father is an exceptional man. Their belief in human rights must be in their DNA,” she told a publication.

Patel said that he “had a very physical reaction whilst watching Pahuja’s tender and powerful story of a father’s love, and his determination to support his teenage daughter’s quest for justice.

“I had a very physical reaction,” he said. “I was an emotional mess but also deeply inspired. I loved the way the documentary followed the story as it unfolded, just observing them, letting them be who they are.”

He added, “So much of the story accumulates and rests on her shoulders. You’re so on edge. When she’s putting make-up on for the trial, you worry they are going to judge her. It almost plays like a thriller. There are so many obstacles put in front of her.”

Pahuja thinks the film has a universal resonance. “It’s a lot easier to say that the problem is ‘over there’. It’s a lot harder to look within our own communities and recognise the issues that exist here. On a more philosophical level, it shows how necessary it is to have the courage to take that step. I hope more women and girls are inspired to seek justice,” she said.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

NEWS
Manoj Bajpayee’s ‘The Fable’ in Encounters segment of Berlinale 2024
FASHION
Zayn Malik returns to Paris Fashion Week
FILM
‘Sam Bahadur’ to premiere on ZEE5 Global on Jan 26
Hollywood News
‘10 Lives’: Simone Ashley sings a duet with Zayn Malik
NEWS
Big B to Sachin Tendulkar, celebrities join Pran Pratistha ceremony in Ayodhya
Entertainment
Samira Banks: ‘My stand-up comedy is just a representation of myself’
NEWS
Alia Bhatt honoured at Saudi Arabia’s Joy Awards
Entertainment
Political drama ‘Article 370’ to release on Feb 23
NEWS
Shoaib Malik marries Sana Javed amid separation rumours with Sania Mirza
Entertainment
Dhairya Karwa: From a 9-to-5 job to film star
Hollywood News
First look at ‘10 Lives’ voiced by Simone Ashley and Zayn Malik out
Entertainment
Indira Varma and Rami Malek to lead a new project
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW