Dev Patel on feeling the intense desire to prove himself

Dev Patel (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Dev Patel’s latest film The Green Knight (2021) has been receiving overwhelming response ever since its release in the United States on July 30, 2021, and if critics are to be believed, the Slumdog Millionaire (2008) actor has delivered his career-best performance in director David Lowery’s hypnotic Arthurian fantasy where Patel plays headstrong young man, Sir Gawain.

For the unversed, The Green Knight is based on the poem Sir Gawain and the Green Knight, one of the classic Arthurian legends. The film follows the story of King Arthur’s brave and headstrong nephew Sir Gawain. Risking his own head, Sir Gawain goes on a quest to confront the tree-like creature known as the Green Knight.

While talking to a publication, Dev Patel opened up about feeling the intense desire to prove himself with every film that he does. “I kind of feel that with every film I do, in a way. If you took the words “film production” out of it and called it a “quest,” I feel like I am always embarking upon these quests that I don’t know how to conquer. As an actor, you feel like you should get better with each role, and in certain aspects, I feel like I am getting confident and I am at ease with certain parts of the process of filmmaking now; I am not so intimidated by a makeup brush or a boom mic. But they are also (parts that are) new. Even talking to (director David Lowery) for the first time, I’m like, “Oh yeah, I can do this. I can ride a horse; I can feel these things and give you the soul you need.” And then, all of a sudden: Cut to the first day of filming and I can’t wrangle the horse, it is freezing cold, I am damp and muddy. It’s very much a parallel of that,” said the actor.

The theatrical release of The Green Knight in the UK has been deferred as rising cases of coronavirus threw a wrench into the works.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.