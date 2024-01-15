Website Logo
Dev Patel declines a major Marvel role

Though the reason behind Patel turning down the role is unknown, some people believe that it could be due to scheduling conflicts.

Dev Patel (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

If reports are to be believed, Dev Patel reportedly turned down a major MCU role. The British-Indian actor was in the race to bag the role of Sentry in Thunderbolts. However, he declined the offer, and now netizens want him to be considered for the role of Reed Richards from the Fantastic Four.

The Fantastic Four, are a group of friends who turned into extraordinary heroes. Their journey started when researcher Reed Richards, Sue Tempest, her pilot sibling Johnny, and astronaut Ben Grimm got caught in a cosmic ray experiment gone awry. Their adventures revealed great stories, from epic fights to insinuating character battles, making them a foundation of the Marvel Universe.

Though the reason behind Patel turning down the role is unknown, some people believe that it could be due to scheduling conflicts or he did not like the character.

Meanwhile, his fans and followers believe Patel is an ideal fit for Reed Richards. His acting, charisma, and depiction of various characters on screen have additionally filled the fire of this campaign. However, both Marvel Studios and Dev Patel remain hushed regarding this situation.

In addition to Patel, John Krasinski, and Adam Driver are also supposed to be in the running for the Fantastic Four lead.

